First State Insurance Agency Selects Applied Epic to Unify P&C and Benefits Operations in a Single Management System

Chicago, IL., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that First State Insurance Agency, a bank-affiliated independent agency and Combined Agents of America, LLC member, has selected Applied Epic® as its unified management system across all lines of business, including commercial, personal lines, and employee benefits. Due to Applied’s recent innovations to Epic Benefits, the move will give the agency's Benefits team the same level of automated, purpose-built tooling as the P&C side of the business, while unifying client data and workflows that were previously spread across disconnected platforms.

“Our teams were spending too much time on data entry and back-office work across disconnected systems when they should have been out providing value to our clients,” said Michelle Steinhoff, Chief Administrative Officer, First State Insurance Agency. “Applied Epic gives us one system where every team, including Benefits, works from the same client data and in workflows that make sense for their line of business so they can focus on what they do best.”

Applied’s Digital Agency solution consists of a foundational management system, online customer self-service and mobile technology, commercial lines quoting and automation, purpose-built Benefits workflows and plan management, reporting and analytics, and insurer connectivity, all hosted in the cloud. The fully integrated solution enables agencies to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. By leveraging integrated applications that enable agencies to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems, digital agencies operate more efficiently, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“For too long, agencies have had to invest in separate systems for commercial, personal lines, and Benefits which created silos and disparate data or required Benefits teams to use workarounds and manual steps to work in the same system as their P&C counterparts,” said Tammi Shapiro, SVP & General Manager of Benefits Solutions, Applied Systems. “Unifying P&C and Benefits in Applied Epic now enables First Insurance to create greater efficiency, collaboration and cross-selling opportunities across lines of business, while giving leadership the visibility they need to drive strategic client engagement and growth.”

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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About First State Insurance

Founded in 1921 as Landrome Insurance and acquired by First State Community Bank in 2001, First State Insurance is a full-service independent insurance agency headquartered in Missouri. With 17 locations and 85 employees across the state, First State Insurance provides commercial, personal lines, employee benefits, and individual life and health insurance solutions to families and businesses throughout Missouri.