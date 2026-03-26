Reveal Brings Conversational AI Analytics Directly into Enterprise Applications

Cranbury, NJ, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reveal, the embedded analytics platform from Infragistics that brings conversational and AI-driven insights into enterprise applications, announced the ability for companies to deliver conversational AI analytics directly inside their products with enterprise-level controls. As expectations grow for applications that can quickly answer questions about data and provide clear recommendations, many enterprises struggle to deliver these experiences without introducing governance risk or unpredictable AI costs. Reveal turns traditional dashboards into intelligent experiences while giving software teams the visibility and control they need to confidently bring AI into their applications.

Embedded analytics has traditionally focused on dashboards and static reports placed inside applications, but as AI adoption accelerates, software is now expected to summarize key metrics, track trends, detect outliers and recommend next steps. Instead of digging through reports, users want to ask simple questions within their applications and have insights surfaced automatically. The AI that enables these experiences, however, often conflicts with enterprise requirements around security, compliance and operational visibility–leaving many organizations hesitant to deploy AI in their applications.

Reveal solves this by embedding conversational analytics and AI-driven insights directly inside enterprise products, rather than adding AI as a separate assistant or external tool. For enterprise software teams, this means they can introduce intelligent analytics experiences without sacrificing governance, cost control or operational oversight. Embedded analytics becomes a natural part of the application experience, and enables users to easily explore data, understand what is happening in their business and decide what to do next.

With Reveal embedded into their applications, companies can deliver conversational AI experiences while maintaining the control and oversight that enterprise environments require:

Deliver conversational analytics directly into applications to guide better decisions. Users can ask questions about their data and receive clear explanations in seconds, instead of manually navigating complex dashboards and reports. Questions can include “Why did revenue drop this quarter?”, “Which customers are we most at risk of losing?” or “How can we reduce shipping timelines?” Reveal enables applications to automatically summarize key metrics, detect outliers and recommend next steps so users quickly understand what their data shows and what actions to take next.

Users can ask questions about their data and receive clear explanations in seconds, instead of manually navigating complex dashboards and reports. Questions can include “Why did revenue drop this quarter?”, “Which customers are we most at risk of losing?” or “How can we reduce shipping timelines?” Reveal enables applications to automatically summarize key metrics, detect outliers and recommend next steps so users quickly understand what their data shows and what actions to take next. Maintain governance over how AI interacts with data. Reveal ensures AI interactions follow the same data permissions already defined in the application. AI only accesses the data a user is already authorized to see, ensuring insights are generated within existing governance frameworks. This allows companies to deliver AI-powered insights to users without losing control of the underlying data environment.

Reveal ensures AI interactions follow the same data permissions already defined in the application. AI only accesses the data a user is already authorized to see, ensuring insights are generated within existing governance frameworks. This allows companies to deliver AI-powered insights to users without losing control of the underlying data environment. Predict and control the cost of AI. Reveal provides visibility into how AI is used across applications, allowing teams to monitor usage and introduce AI-driven insights without unexpected costs. Software teams can also set token usage limits to ensure usage scales predictably and prevent runaway AI costs.

Reveal provides visibility into how AI is used across applications, allowing teams to monitor usage and introduce AI-driven insights without unexpected costs. Software teams can also set token usage limits to ensure usage scales predictably and prevent runaway AI costs. Embed AI into product architecture. Reveal is the AI engine inside the product, not an external LLM workflow bolted on the side. Teams can introduce conversational analytics as a native part of the product, allowing AI insights to operate seamlessly within the application experience while maintaining the performance and reliability enterprise software demands.

“Embedded analytics is no longer just about dashboards inside applications. It’s becoming the intelligence layer of enterprise software,” said Jason Beres, COO of Infragistics. “Reveal is redefining what embedded analytics means in the AI era by enabling companies to build applications that use conversation to explain what’s happening in data and guide users toward better decisions–all within enterprise governance and cost controls.”

Premier Crop Systems and SnapFulfil / Synergy Logistics Ltd. are among companies that already use Reveal.

“We were part of the AI product early adopter program and were very impressed working with the Reveal team. They understand data, how customers want to interact with it, and how developers want to customize those experiences,” said Keith Reimer, Software Architect Team Lead, Premier Crop Systems. “Reveal AI handles key tasks automatically out of the box such as metadata generation and model context while still giving teams the ability to customize through the SDK. Teams have control at every step, with the flexibility to integrate AI into their codebases without being locked into a specific model or approach.”

Reveal AI is now available. More information can be found here.

###

About Reveal

Reveal is an embedded analytics platform from Infragistics that enables software teams to bring conversational analytics and AI-driven insights into their enterprise applications. Built for developers, Reveal integrates seamlessly into any app with flexible SDKs for web, desktop and mobile. By embedding AI directly into the analytics experience, Reveal empowers end users to ask questions about their data, understand what’s happening and take action–all within the application they’re already using. With built-in governance and predictable cost controls, Reveal helps companies introduce AI-powered analytics at scale while maintaining the performance, flexibility and visibility enterprise environments require.

Attachments