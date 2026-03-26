Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (“Northrim" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NRIM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/northrim-bancorp-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Northrim’s stock price plummeted $4.44 per share, or 14.95%, to close at $25.25 per share on January 23, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a January 23, 2026, report detailing the Company's financial performance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of quarterly earnings that failed to meet the benchmarks set by market observers.

Specifically, the Company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, a figure that fell short of analyst expectations. The revelation that Northrim’s bottom-line results were trailing projected estimates led to an immediate loss of investor confidence as the market adjusted to the weaker-than-anticipated profitability. This downward pressure on the share price resulted in a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market processed the implications of the earnings miss for the Company's near-term growth trajectory and fiscal health.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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