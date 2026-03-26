Former Fenbushi Capital Executive Peter Yang Joins Chaince Digital as Head of Digital Assets to Spearhead Tokenization Expansion

New York, NY, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (“Chaince Digital” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD) (formerly Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.), a digital asset infrastructure and financial services platform bridging traditional capital markets with blockchain technology, today announced the appointment of Peter Yang as Head of Digital Assets.

In this newly created role, Mr. Yang will oversee the Company’s digital asset strategy, with a primary focus on expanding its tokenization platform and institutional partnerships. He will lead corporate development initiatives, strategic investments and acquisitions, and ecosystem growth across the Company’s digital asset and tokenization infrastructure.

Mr. Yang’s appointment comes as Chaince Digital continues to build momentum in the tokenization space. The Company recently announced a strategic collaboration with Apex Group, a leading digital securities infrastructure provider, to advance institutional-grade tokenization solutions in connection with Nasdaq-listed securities and emerging tokenization initiatives. Mr. Yang’s mandate will include driving the commercial development and market adoption of these capabilities, as well as identifying new opportunities to expand the Company’s crypto and digital asset service offerings.

Mr. Yang brings over a decade of experience spanning blockchain venture capital, ecosystem development, and institutional finance. Most recently, he served as Head of Business Development at Scroll Foundation, where he worked with Scroll native builders and supported ecosystem growth. Previously, he was a Partner at 4Ward, an early-stage venture firm focused on disruptive blockchain startups.

Prior to that, Mr. Yang served as Managing Director at Fenbushi Capital, one of the world’s earliest and most prominent venture capital firms focused on blockchain technology. At Fenbushi, he sourced investments in U.S.-based blockchain startups and worked closely with portfolio companies on strategic development and growth.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Yang held positions in credit risk and financial modeling at MUFG Union Bank, where he focused on wholesale credit risk modeling, regulatory capital frameworks, and financial analytics - experience that provides a strong foundation for bridging traditional and digital financial markets.

“Peter is a rare combination of institutional finance rigor and deep blockchain ecosystem expertise,” said Wilfred Daye, Chief Strategy Officer of Chaince Digital. “As we scale our tokenization platform and deepen our collaboration with companies like Apex Group, Peter’s leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our corporate development strategy and expanding our global institutional footprint.”

Mr. Yang commented, “I am excited to join Chaince Digital at such a pivotal moment for the digital asset industry. The Company’s tokenization infrastructure, combined with its collaboration with Apex Group and other tokenization initiatives, positions it at the forefront of institutional blockchain adoption. I look forward to helping expand the platform and unlocking new opportunities for institutional clients.”

Mr. Yang holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Risk Management and Insurance and a Bachelor of Science in Statistics from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.

About Chaince Digital Holdings Inc.

“Chaince Digital Brings Finance On-Chain.”

Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CD) (formerly Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.) is a digital finance and technology company focused on tokenization, on-chain innovation and regulated brokerage services. Through its subsidiaries, including Chaince Securities, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and AI/HPC infrastructure platforms, Chaince Digital provides technology-enabled solutions across distributed computing, business consulting and capital-markets services. The Company aims to bridge traditional financial markets with the emerging digital-asset economy through compliant, scalable and institutional-grade infrastructure.

For more information, please visit www.chaincedigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For more information, please contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Tel: +1 (646) 866-7928

Email: chaince@iecapitalusa.com