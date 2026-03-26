Renowned Celebrity Portrait Photographer Paul Mobley to Receive Honorary Doctorate At College for Creative Studies Event

Detroit, Michigan, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, March 26, the College for Creative Studies is pleased to welcome renowned portrait photographer and CCS alumnus Paul Mobley (Photography, 1983) as the Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts recipient for a special evening conversation with CCS President Don Tuski.

Paul Mobley is an American portrait photographer celebrated for creating intimate, timeless images that reveal the personality and spirit of his subjects. His commercial work spans corporate, editorial, and advertising photography, with clients ranging from major brands such as Apple, Microsoft, Ford, and American Express to celebrities and entertainers in film, comedy, and music. His portraiture is known for its emotional depth and authenticity, achieved through his ability to quickly connect with people of all walks of life.

“We are honored to welcome Paul Mobley back to CCS to receive an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts,” said Don Tuski, President, College for Creative Studies. “His distinguished career in portrait photography and his commitment to documenting everyday Americans living extraordinary lives make him an inspiring figure for our students and the broader creative community.”

The event marks a significant milestone in CCS’s 120th anniversary celebrations, as the college honors distinguished alumni who have shaped their industries and exemplify the college’s legacy of producing world-class creative talent.

Mobley trained at CCS in Detroit and then moved to New York City, where he studied portraiture and assisted renowned photographers, including Annie Leibovitz and David Langley, before launching his own career.

“My time at CCS shaped everything about how I approach photography,” said Mobley. “I learned to focus on concept and storytelling, not just technique. The experience of honest critiques, experimentation, and risk-taking in those early years still influences my creative process today. Receiving this honor from the institution that launched my career is a powerful reminder of the impact great teaching can have — and the responsibility to pass that forward.”

In addition to commercial assignments, Mobley is widely recognized for his long-form personal projects and photography books. His first major project, American Farmer, became a touring exhibition and book that captured the lives of U.S. farmers and traveled for seven years, reaching over 500,000 people. Other notable projects include Everyday Heroes — portraits of Americans dedicated to helping others; If I Live to Be 100 — intimate portraits of centenarians from all 50 states; and American Firefighter — portraits and stories of firefighters across the country.

These bodies of work reflect his deep interest in everyday people leading extraordinary lives and his commitment to storytelling through images.

Mobley’s If I Live to Be 100 project will be developed into a traveling exhibition and national museum tour by International Arts and Artists. The exhibition features full-scale portraits of remarkable Americans who have celebrated their 100th birthdays.

He has also served as a keynote speaker, sharing insights on creativity, connection, and the art of portraiture with audiences worldwide.

The event will culminate in the presentation of an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts, awarded to Mobley by CCS President Don Tuski. Mobley joins a distinguished group of CCS Honorary Doctorate recipients, including automotive design leader Michael Simcoe, architect Suchi Reddy, and artist Kevin Beasley, among others.

The evening will include a 90-minute conversation between Mobley and President Tuski, exploring Mobley's formative years at CCS and his distinguished career in portrait photography, followed by an audience Q&A.

This lecture is presented in partnership with Fujifilm. Fujifilm representatives will be on site throughout the evening to showcase new products and answer questions.

Event Details:

An Evening with Photographer Paul Mobley: In Conversation with President Don Tuski

Thursday, March 26 at 5:30 PM

Wendell W. Anderson, Jr. Auditorium

Walter B. Ford II Building

201 E. Kirby

Detroit, MI 48202



The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at Eventbrite.

Free parking is available in CCS’s Brush Street parking structure.

To see more of Paul’s work, visit paulmobleystudio.com.

About the College for Creative Studies

The College for Creative Studies (CCS) is a nonprofit, private college accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and authorized by the Michigan Department of Education to grant Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. CCS, located in midtown Detroit, strives to provide students with the tools needed for successful careers in the dynamic and growing creative industries. CCS, named an Opportunity College by the Carnegie Classifications, fosters students’ resolve to pursue excellence, act ethically, engage their responsibilities as citizens and learn throughout their lives. With world-class faculty and unsurpassed facilities, students learn to be visual communicators who actively use art and design toward the betterment of society. The College is a major supplier of talent to numerous industries, including transportation, film and animation, advertising and communications, consumer electronics, athletic apparel, and many more. Its graduates are exhibiting artists and teachers, design problem solvers and innovators, as well as creative leaders in business.







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