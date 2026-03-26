TruckGPT Is Here: Datatruck's AI Suite Redefines What a TMS Can Do

CHICAGO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datatruck , the AI-native transportation management system (TMS) for carriers and freight brokers, today announced a significant update to TruckGPT, its flagship document intelligence engine. The update marks the first formal public introduction of a product that has been quietly transforming back-office operations for trucking companies across North America.

TruckGPT eliminates manual data entry from rate confirmations, bills of lading (BOLs) and proofs of delivery (PODs) by reading, extracting and automatically populating critical logistics data in seconds. The latest update introduces a redesigned interface that gives dispatchers and back-office teams direct visibility into matched and parsed document fields, flagging discrepancies before they reach accounting or factoring.

"The freight market doesn't slow down for manual work," said Shah Rahmanov, CEO and Co-Founder of Datatruck. "The carriers that win in this environment are the ones who've removed the friction from their operations, and that means turning every document into data, instantly. TruckGPT isn't a feature we added on top of a legacy system. Its core infrastructure reflects where the entire industry needs to go."

TruckGPT sits at the center of a comprehensive AI ecosystem built natively into the Datatruck platform. Other tools include:

AI Dispatcher: Searches DAT, Truckstop, 123LoadBoard, Uber Freight, and Parade. Scanning more than 400 private boards simultaneously, validating brokers in real-time and books freight back into the TMS without dispatcher intervention—allowing carriers to report booking freight up to 40% faster.

Searches DAT, Truckstop, 123LoadBoard, Uber Freight, and Parade. Scanning more than 400 private boards simultaneously, validating brokers in real-time and books freight back into the TMS without dispatcher intervention—allowing carriers to report booking freight up to 40% faster. AI Updater: Handles broker and driver communications throughout the load lifecycle, cutting routine communication time by 70%.

Handles broker and driver communications throughout the load lifecycle, cutting routine communication time by 70%. AI Insight Analysis: Delivers real-time intelligence on fleet performance, lane profitability and load margins.

Delivers real-time intelligence on fleet performance, lane profitability and load margins. BOL & POD AI Verification: Reduce factoring rejections and protect against fraud before freight is committed.





"We didn't build AI for AI's sake," said Ulugbek Ergashev, Chief AI Officer and Co-Founder of Datatruck. "Every tool in our platform exists because a dispatcher, a fleet owner, or a back-office team told us what was costing them hours every day. If it's repetitive, automate it. If it requires judgment, surface the right data to make that judgment faster and smarter. That’s the difference between AI that runs the operation and AI that just sits beside it."

The TruckGPT update arrives as the global TMS market, valued at approximately $18.5 billion in 2025, accelerates toward AI-native architectures and is projected to nearly double by 2030. Despite that momentum, most providers still offer AI as an overlay to legacy systems, leaving customers underserved by platforms not designed around how freight actually works.

About Datatruck

Datatruck is the AI-native TMS built for carriers and the brokers who work with them. With more than 150 integrations, open API connectivity and a full suite of AI capabilities including TruckGPT, AI Dispatcher, AI Updater and AI Insight Analysis, Datatruck is the TMS built for how the trucking industry operates now and in the future. Learn more at www.datatruck.io .

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Tyler Thornton

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