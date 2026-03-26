Atlassian Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Atlassian Corporation (“Atlassian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TEAM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/atlassian-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Atlassian’s stock price plummeted $9.90 per share, or 7.71%, to close at $118.55 per share on January 16, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a January 16, 2026, report from Citi, which significantly reduced its valuation of the Company. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was Citi's decision to cut its price target on Atlassian stock to $210 from $240, signaling a marked decrease in confidence regarding the Company's near-term financial trajectory.

The decline was further exacerbated by the specific rationale provided for the downgrade, which highlighted structural risks to the Company's business model. Analysts expressed "pessimism on underlying cadence and quality of topline growth," pointing to a weakening of the Company's fundamental revenue drivers. Most notably, the report cited "perceived disruption by code assistant platforms" as a factor that has "exacerbated these existentially bearish concerns." This revelation that emerging artificial intelligence technologies are viewed as a direct threat to Atlassian’s core offerings led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the heightened competitive risk.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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