Onfolio Holdings Sets Full Year 2025 Earnings Call for April 1, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

WILMINGTON, Del., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) (the "Company" or "Onfolio"), an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025.

Onfolio’s financial results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call. The Company’s management will host the conference call, followed by a live question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast Link: Here

Dial-In Link: Here

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-704-4453

International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0920

Conference ID: 13759145

Please call one of the conference telephone numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the start time, and an operator will register your name and organization. Alternatively, you can connect instantly to the event via the webcast link or dial-in link above.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO) is an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses. The Company acquires and operates profitable online businesses across diverse verticals, including marketing, education, and e-commerce, with a focus on sustainable cash flow and long-term value creation.

Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

Investor Contact

investors@onfolio.com