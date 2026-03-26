Actelis Networks Secures Follow-On Order from Major North American Railway for Trackside Network Expansion Supporting Rail Safety Systems

Sunnyvale, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has received a follow-on order from a major North American railway operator to expand its trackside networking infrastructure supporting critical rail safety and control systems.

This follow-on order builds on prior deployments and reflects the ongoing expansion of advanced rail safety and control systems across North American rail networks, where dependable communications infrastructure is a foundational requirement. The new order will support the continued rollout of networking solutions along challenging rail corridors, where reliable connectivity is essential for the operation of advanced safety and signaling systems, including centralized traffic control and other mission-critical applications.

The customer has been deploying Actelis’ solutions across its network over several years and continues to expand its footprint, leveraging Actelis’ centralized management software to remotely monitor, manage, and troubleshoot its distributed trackside infrastructure.

“Rail networks require highly resilient communications systems that can perform reliably across remote and environmentally demanding terrain,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “This follow-on order reflects the customer’s continued confidence in our ability to deliver secure, high-performance connectivity for trackside infrastructure supporting critical safety systems. Modern rail safety systems depend on continuous, secure communication between distributed assets across the network. Our solutions are designed to ensure that these systems operate reliably, even in the most challenging environments, while enabling operators to deploy quickly and cost-effectively.”

The railway selected Actelis’ hybrid fiber networking solution for its ability to deliver fiber-grade performance over existing infrastructure while enabling rapid deployment across extended and remote track environments. The solution maintains reliable connectivity in harsh and variable conditions, supports mission-critical rail control and safety systems, and provides cyber-hardened protection for distributed trackside assets. By leveraging existing infrastructure and integrating fiber and wireless components, Actelis’ hybrid fiber-copper technology allows operators to extend high-bandwidth connectivity along rail lines without the need for costly and time-intensive new fiber installation, ensuring the redundancy and reliability required for safety-critical applications, while supporting both traditional and AI-driven monitoring and network operations.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

actelis@arxhq.com