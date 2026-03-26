Matt Kirk Assumes Role of AXIS Chief Financial Officer

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or “AXIS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced that Matthew Kirk has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer at AXIS, effective March 31, 2026, completing a planned leadership transition, which was first announced on August 14, 2025. Mr. Kirk reports directly to AXIS President and CEO Vince Tizzio, serves on the Company’s Executive Committee, and is based in New York.

“We are proud and excited to appoint Matt as our CFO, and grateful to him and Pete for their partnership in leading a seamless transition process,” said Mr. Tizzio. “In his four months serving as a strategic advisor, Matt has already demonstrated tremendous value to our organization. He brings deep financial leadership experience on a global scale, a strong understanding of the Property & Casualty insurance sector, and a management style that aligns with our values. As we enter the next chapter in our specialty leadership journey, we are privileged to have Matt as part of our executive leadership.”

Mr. Tizzio added: “We express gratitude to Pete for his 16 years of service to our Company. He has been instrumental in advancing our multi-year transformation and positioning the Company for sustained profitable growth. We are grateful for Pete’s partnership during this transition period and for the strong foundation he leaves behind.”

In light of the successful transition of the CFO duties, Mr. Vogt will be departing AXIS timed to Mr. Kirk’s appointment and will no longer stay on as a strategic advisor through year-end as had been previously announced.

Mr. Kirk said, “I’m honored to formally step into the role of Chief Financial Officer at AXIS. AXIS has made significant progress in recent years in executing its specialty underwriting strategy and I look forward to building on that momentum alongside Vince, the leadership team, and AXIS colleagues globally.”

About Matthew Kirk

Matthew Kirk was appointed Chief Financial Officer of AXIS Capital in March 2026. He previously served as special advisor to the CEO from October 31, 2025 until his appointment as CFO. Mr. Kirk joined AXIS from Enstar Group Limited, where he served as CFO overseeing the company’s global finance functions. Prior to that, he was Group Treasurer at Enstar, responsible for treasury, capital management, and investor relations. Before joining Enstar, Mr. Kirk held senior leadership roles at Sirius International Insurance Group, including Group Treasurer and President and Managing Director of Sirius Investment Advisors. He began his career at Arthur Andersen as an Assurance and Business Advisory Manager. Mr. Kirk received his B.S. from the University of Delaware and an M.B.A. from Columbia University.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $6.4 billion at December 31, 2025, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.