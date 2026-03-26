Canadians Gear Up for Impact as the 2026 MS Bike Season Mobilizes Thousands of Cyclists Towards a World Free of MS

Toronto, ON, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, the power of community will meet the thrill of the open road as MS Canada kicks off the 2026 MS Bike season. With a collective fundraising goal of $5.54 million, cyclists from coast-to-coast will participate in a national series of 11 in-person events to accelerate research, amplify awareness, and support the over 90,000 Canadians living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, making MS Bike not just an energizing challenge but a strong act of solidarity. Every kilometer pedaled and every dollar raised helps connect the MS community to each other and much needed support and wellness programs that can improve overall well-being. Funds raised also support advocacy efforts to remove barriers for people living with MS, and research to explore avenues for early diagnosis, timely treatments, and a future without MS.

“MS Bike is an energizing and accessible challenge. It opens the door into a powerful ecosystem of camaraderie and support,” says Gemma Cowan, Assistant Vice President, Community Fundraising at MS Canada. “It’s a fun, vibrant and safe environment bringing people together in support of all Canadians affected by this disease. Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or a first-time rider, you’ll feel the immediate sense of community that is present at all MS Bike events; proving that together, we really are stronger than MS.”

MS Bike is a fully supported and community-first experience. Participants enjoy full route support, mechanical assistance, and festive rest stops, ensuring a safe and memorable environment for all.

Event Highlights

Locations: There will be 11 in-person cycling events across the country, including:

Airdrie to Olds , Alberta – June 27-28



Leduc to Camrose , Alberta – June 27-28



Chilliwack , British Columbia – July 11-12



Grand Bend to London , Ontario – July 25-26



Cowichan , British Columbia – August 8



Windsor , Nova Scotia– August 8-9



Ottawa to Cornwall, Ontario – August 15-16



Valleyfield , Quebec – August 22-23



East St. Paul (formerly Gimli), Manitoba - August 22-23



Hinton , Alberta – September 12-13



Waskesiu , Saskatchewan – September 19



Virtual Option : The “Canada-Wide” virtual option allows participants to get involved and ride in their own community.

: The “Canada-Wide” virtual option allows participants to get involved and ride in their own community. Goal: The fundraising goal for this year is $5.54 million with funds supporting research, advocacy, and programs.

MS Bike is a testament to the idea that collective action accelerates progress. MS Canada invites all Canadians to take on the energizing challenge, join a welcoming community, and help shape a better future for people living with MS.

To register for a ride, join a team, or donate, please visit MSBike.ca.

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About MS Canada

At MS Canada, we are inspired by the vision of a world free of multiple sclerosis. We focus on support, advocacy and research that will positively impact the lives of people living with, and affected by MS. For over 75 years, we have been a trusted connection for the MS community to valuable resources and programs needed on their unique MS journey. We advocate for policy change that removes barriers and improves the well-being of persons affected by MS in Canada. We invest in life-changing research that will advance treatment and care, enhance well-being, help to understand and halt disease progression, and ultimately prevent MS.

About Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a neurological disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve). Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49. MS is a continuous disease process that progresses through different stages over time, and everyone experiences it differently as severity, symptoms and response to treatment can vary from one person to the next. The unpredictable, episodic yet progressive nature of MS makes it particularly challenging to maintain an adequate quality of life.