Streamex’s GLDY, Gold with Yield Product, Aligns with Draft Clarity Act Framework as well as Traditional Financial Standards

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), offers the following comment on news reports concerning recent proposed changes to draft of the CLARITY Act. The reports suggest that the new law could restrict holders of stablecoins from receiving “passive yield” from holding tokens. If passed into law, Streamex would not expect such prohibitions to impact GLDY. As a tokenized security, Streamex expects GLDY would fall outside the purview of CLARITY.

Morgan Lekstrom, Executive Chairman noted: “We have designed GLDY to fit it within regulatory frameworks. While recent developments in Washington have been viewed as a headwind for stablecoin issuers and platforms that rely on yield programs, the implications for Streamex and GLDY are notably different. GLDY is structured as a security backed by real-world assets, and its yield is derived from underlying economic activity, specifically gold leasing, rather than passive balance-based rewards.”

As a tokenized security, holders of GLDY will be able to earn an annual 3.5% yield, paid in gold. GLDY’s yield would be unaffected by the proposed CLARITY changes, as reported. This positions Streamex favorably within the evolving regulatory landscape, as the Company’s model is designed to be compliant with traditional financial standards rather than replicating bank-like deposit products.

While the CLARITY Act remains in draft form and subject to change, Streamex believes that increased regulatory clarity, particularly frameworks that differentiate between asset-backed securities and synthetic yield products, will ultimately benefit compliant, institutionally structured offerings like GLDY, our Gold with Yield product.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex’s business strategy, future growth, product development, and liquidity initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex’s control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset markets. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey – Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com