Exodigo Awarded Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) Contract to Offer GIS and Digital Land Surveying Services

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TEL AVIV, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodigo, the artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-sensing innovator transforming underground data intelligence, today announced it has been awarded a cooperative contract by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to offer technology through DIR’s Cooperative Contract Program. Under Contract Number DIR-CPO-6009, Exodigo will provide Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Digital Land Surveying Products and Services to Texas state, regional, and local government agencies, as well as eligible out-of-state entities through the Interstate Cooperative Contract (ICC) program.

The DIR contract enables public sector organizations to more easily access Exodigo’s advanced subsurface intelligence solutions through a pre-approved procurement vehicle, streamlining purchasing while ensuring competitive pricing and compliance with state requirements.

“Securing this DIR contract makes it significantly easier for public agencies to adopt modern, AI-driven approaches to understand underground infrastructure,” said Jeremy Suard, Co-Founder and CEO of Exodigo. “We’re excited to support government partners with faster, safer, and more cost-effective project delivery.”

Through the DIR contract, agencies can access Exodigo’s Composite Utility Map solutions, which provide a clear, consolidated view of underground infrastructure—far beyond traditional record-based approaches or one-call markings.

ExoInfo Composite Utility Map delivers early-stage, remote insights by fusing historical records, GIS data, satellite imagery, and advanced geospatial intelligence into a single digital map. This enables teams to identify potential conflicts, reduce uncertainty, and prioritize investigation before design and construction begin.

delivers early-stage, remote insights by fusing historical records, GIS data, satellite imagery, and advanced geospatial intelligence into a single digital map. This enables teams to identify potential conflicts, reduce uncertainty, and prioritize investigation before design and construction begin. Multi-Sensor Composite Utility Map builds on early-stage insights with non-intrusive, on-site multi-sensor scanning to identify utilities across a broad range of surface types. By combining advanced sensing with AI analytics, Exodigo delivers a comprehensive, high-confidence view of underground conditions without excavation or disruption.

By making subsurface conditions visible earlier and more accurately, Exodigo helps agencies reduce utility risk, prevent costly delays, and improve infrastructure project outcomes. As infrastructure modernization accelerates across the United States, Exodigo continues to expand its support for government agencies, delivering AI-powered solutions that improve safety, efficiency, and predictability in capital project delivery.

The DIR Cooperative Contracts Program simplifies procurement by eliminating the need for lengthy bid processes, offering pre-negotiated pricing, and ensuring vendor compliance with state standards. Public sector organizations can leverage the purchasing power of the State of Texas to save time and money while accessing high-quality, vetted technology providers.

For more information about Exodigo’s DIR contract, visit Exodigo’s dedicated Texas DIR webpage.

About Exodigo

Transforming subsurface intelligence discovery, Exodigo combines advanced multi-sensing technology and AI to engineer the underground—without digging. Trusted by global leaders in transportation, energy, utilities, engineering, and construction, Exodigo empowers safer, smarter, and faster capital project execution. Backed by top-tier investors and recognized by TIME, Fast Company, and CB Insights for its innovation, Exodigo is headquartered in Palo Alto and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.exodigo.com.

About Texas DIR

The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve Texas government by leading the state’s technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Visit DIR at https://www.dir.texas.gov.

Media Contact:

Erica Camilo

Connexa Communications for Exodigo

+1.610.639.5644

erica@connexacommunications.com