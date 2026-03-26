From Simulation to Strategy: Climate Modeling Motivates Action at the Top

Cambridge, MA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research by MIT Sloan School of Management finds that global leaders who participate in facilitated engagements using an interactive climate policy simulator, En-ROADS, demonstrated a stronger understanding of climate solutions, felt more personally connected to the issue, and were more likely to take climate-related action or advocate for change in their governments, businesses, organizations, or communities. Most reported that the interactive aspects of simulations enhanced learning compared to conventional, more passive approaches.



Conducted by MIT Sloan faculty and staff members John D. Sterman, Bethany Patten, and Krystal Noiseux, in collaboration with MIT Sloan research affiliates Juliette-Rooney Varga (UMass Lowell), Florian Kapmeier (ESB Business School), and Andrew Jones (Climate Interactive), the research is the first large-scale study to assess impact of the En-ROADS climate solutions simulator — a free, online, system dynamics model co-developed by Climate Interactive and MIT Sloan — on leaders, including Members of Congress, mayors, C-suite leaders, and nonprofit professionals.

Their paper, “Interactive simulation with En-ROADS spurs climate action among decision-makers,” published in the journal npj Climate Action, comes at a critical time, as the world remains far from meeting climate targets. Current policies are projected to drive roughly 3.3°C of warming by 2100.

What can climate simulations show?

En‑ROADS gives leaders the opportunity to test out how dozens of climate change solutions — like pricing carbon, electrifying transport, and improving agricultural practices — impact dozens of factors, like energy prices, air pollution, drought, and sea level rise. It is built using the best available science, calibrated to and tested against historic data and other models, and updated regularly. Available in 22 languages, and along with its sister model, C-ROADS, En-ROADS has been used by nearly 500,000 people around the world, including about 25,000 leaders through the MIT Climate Pathways Project — a collaborative effort of MIT Climate Policy Center, MIT Sloan Sustainability Initiative, Climate Interactive.

“Responsibility is increasingly falling on community, business, and government leaders to help reduce emissions,” said Rooney‑Varga, the study’s lead author. “But misinformation, greenwashing, and widespread misconceptions about climate solutions often stand in the way of effective action.”

How are leaders using climate change modeling?

The researchers engaged 949 decision-makers—including state representatives, foreign service officers, and executives in the technology, energy, and finance sectors—to participate in facilitated interactive En‑ROADS simulations. Across 37 sessions, facilitators invited leaders to test their climate solution ideas to explore which could have the biggest impact, in time to make a difference.

Researchers analyzed results from surveys administered before and after the simulation; about 32% of participants completed both. Survey questions included: “How important is the issue of climate change to you personally?” and “How do you feel about being able to contribute personally to addressing climate change?”

The results showed that leaders emerged with a stronger understanding of the scale and urgency of the climate challenge and of high-impact solutions, along with a greater drive to take action. The benefits were similar whether simulations were conducted in person or virtually, and even individuals already engaged in sustainability efforts found value in the experience.

After the simulation, participants also identified low-impact climate solutions more accurately, even when those solutions are strongly favored by public opinion or political leaders, such as tree-planting programs and increasing R&D for new zero-carbon technologies, like nuclear fusion. They also better understood that high-impact policies—such as carbon pricing and improving buildings’ energy efficiency—are among the most effective ways to reduce emissions.

“What really stood out from our results was the emotional impact,” said Kapmeier. “Leaders left the simulations better informed, more motivated, and often more hopeful about the problem.”

The researchers also interviewed participants after the simulations. Interviewees highlighted the importance of social interactions, with a quarter of them describing these interactions as influential in shaping what they learned and how they planned to act. Many said engaging with others made them feel part of a group capable of making a difference, motivating them to share En‑ROADS as a tool for shaping decisions.

What do leaders need to take action on climate change?

“When leaders can explore climate policy options in a safe, simulated environment, they learn for themselves which solutions work and become more motivated to act,” said Sterman.

Study participants also reported pushing past feelings of overwhelm to take action. Many said they had taken or planned to take steps such as cutting their own carbon emissions, advocating for climate action in personal networks, sharing En‑ROADS with others, and supporting pro-climate decisions in their governments or organizations—from shifting investments toward clean energy to advancing internal carbon pricing and electrifying company fleets.

The study’s findings show that “Expanding the use of En‑ROADS and similar interactive simulations in training sessions, corporate strategy, and public forums could help bridge the gap between climate pledges and real-world implementation,” said Jones.

Attachments