SoundHound AI Named Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Agent Platforms 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, today announced it has been named as a leader in the The Aragon Research Globe™ for Agent Platforms 2026 report by Aragon Research, Inc.

SoundHound AI’s next-generation agentic AI platform enables enterprises to deploy advanced AI agents that understand complex user requests, automate workflows, and execute tasks across systems. The platform orchestrates multiple specialized AI agents to complete multi-step queries — answering questions, executing transactions, and resolving problems for employees and customers through voice or text without the need for human intervention.

“AI agents are fundamentally changing how the world does business. Being named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Agent Platforms reinforces SoundHound’s position at the cutting edge,” said Michael Anderson, EVP of Enterprise AI at SoundHound. “With our new Agentic+ architecture framework, we’re helping organizations bridge the gap safely between communication channels and multi-lingual interactions, which are truly intelligent, natural AI execution.”

SoundHound has been at the forefront of voice AI innovation for more than two decades beginning with the pioneering development of Speech-to-Meaning® technology — which combines speech recognition and language understanding in real time to deliver superior speed and accuracy. The company also introduced Deep Meaning Understanding®, enabling complex and compound conversations at a time when most voice technologies supported only simple commands. This foundation in advanced voice AI enhances SoundHound’s approach to building sophisticated conversational and agentic experiences today.

SoundHound’s AI agents leverage Agentic+ technology, a flexible combination of generative AI, multi-agent autonomous orchestration, traditional deterministic models, and human-in-the-loop capabilities to complete tasks using the most effective path to the right response. These capabilities are powered by SoundHound’s agentic AI platform, which enables enterprises to build and deploy AI agents that can automate complex customer service interactions and operational workflows.

Today, SoundHound powers millions of products and services worldwide, enabling billions of AI interactions each year for leading brands. Learn more about SoundHound AI’s solutions here .

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, delivers solutions that allow businesses to offer superior experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, telecom, smart devices, and restaurants. The company’s groundbreaking AI-driven products include Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and the Amelia Platform, which powers AI Agents for enterprise. In addition, SoundHound’s Agentic AI for Automotive and Autonomics, a category-leading operations platform that automates IT processes, have enabled SoundHound to power millions of products and services, and process billions of interactions each year for world-class businesses.

Media Contact

Gianna Arantes

201-815-9852

PR@SoundHound.com

DISCLAIMER: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest.Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.