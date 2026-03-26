Regula Wins “Identity Verification Platform of the Year” as Financial Institutions Prioritize Unified Identity Governance

RESTON, Va., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under growing regulatory pressure and more sophisticated fraud, fragmented identity verification (IDV) systems are becoming operational liabilities. In this environment, Regula’s approach to the enterprise IDV orchestration and border-grade identity checks available in its Regula IDV Platform has earned industry recognition by winning the “Identity Verification Platform of the Year” prize in the 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards.

The recognition highlights the company’s timely response to a growing industry challenge: in financial organizations, IDV has evolved into a complex, multi-layered process often built on disconnected point solutions introduced incrementally over time. While functional, these disjointed tools create blind spots, operational inefficiencies, elevated fraud risk, and challenges in reconstructing identity decisions during audits.

According to Regula’s recent global study , “Identity Verification 2025,” 43% of businesses cite lack of integration and orchestration as their biggest challenge. The problem is especially acute across the financial sector. Banks (47%) report struggling most with tool integration, often due to legacy third-party systems and siloed applications. Meanwhile, 50% of fintech companies point to fragmented user experience as a growing issue as they scale rapidly and add services incrementally.

Regula has been working with banks and fintech companies for years, helping them navigate complex regulatory environments and evolving fraud risks. Global wealth manager UBS leverages Regula’s technologies to support secure digital onboarding. In Southeast Asia, ABA Bank relies on Regula to strengthen remote identity verification and fraud prevention processes, while European fintech provider iCard uses Regula’s solutions to automate and scale compliant customer verification across its expanding digital ecosystem. These long-term partnerships have shaped Regula’s understanding of the operational, regulatory, and integration challenges financial institutions face.

By introducing a single, orchestrated platform that governs all IDV steps and workflows, Regula addressed a clear financial industry demand for a more integrated and transparent identity infrastructure.

Built as a controlled decision environment

Regula IDV Platform brings together document verification, biometric matching, liveness detection, risk scoring, workflow orchestration, and auditability into one controlled environment. Unlike point solutions designed to address single tasks, the platform supports complete end-to-end identity verification use cases. Its flexible customization capabilities and modular architecture allow financial institutions to:

Configure not just individual components, but entire onboarding and identity workflows, from chip verification to ongoing user record management and regulatory compliance.

Apply consistent decision logic across all channels and customer journeys.

Dynamically introduce additional verification layers based on risk levels, including geo- and IP-based checks.

Maintain full traceability and reconstruct identity decisions for audit purposes.

Scale transaction volumes without rebuilding core infrastructure.

Adapt to regulatory changes without reconfiguring multiple vendor integrations.



“Financial institutions are moving away from disjointed verification stacks toward unified systems that can orchestrate signals, adapt to risk, and scale sustainably. Our platform was built to provide that level of control, ensuring consistency, traceability, and scalability across identity workflows. This award confirms that our architectural approach — grounded in forensic expertise and built for enterprise reality — aligns with where the industry is heading,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

Recognized among 4,500 global nominations

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards celebrate the world’s top companies, technologies, and products in the financial technology market. Winners are selected based on innovation, industry impact, value to users, and overall excellence.

With thousands of nominations from around the globe, the program highlights solutions that are driving transformation across the financial sector. For the 2026 program, over 4,500 nominations were submitted worldwide, making the competition broad and highly competitive.

To learn more about the Regula IDV Platform and Regula’s technological achievements, visit the company’s website .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow thousands of organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.