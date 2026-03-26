Edesa Biotech Advances Vitiligo Program for Planned Mid-2026 Enrollment

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing host-directed therapeutics for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today provided an update on preparations and reaffirmed enrollment timeline guidance for its Phase 2 clinical study of EB06 in moderate-to-severe nonsegmental vitiligo. The announcement coincides with the company’s sponsorship and participation today at the Global Vitiligo Foundation (GVF) Annual Scientific Symposium in Denver, Colorado.

Edesa reported that it has selected JSS Medical Research, Inc. to act as its clinical research organization (CRO) for the proof-of-concept study, and outreach to potential clinical sites and investigators has begun. Based on this progress, the company reaffirmed its previous guidance that site activations and patient recruitment are expected to begin mid‑2026. Enrollment is anticipated to commence first at investigational sites in Canada, where Edesa’s clinical trial application was approved (subject to administrative filings that may be required for protocol updates).

Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa said that ongoing engagement with leaders in the vitiligo community has been an important part of refining the company’s clinical strategy. “Discussions with key opinion leaders, including those taking place at the vitiligo conference this week, have informed our Phase 2 trial design and plans, as we seek to align our development with the needs of both patients and treating physicians.”

“Developing an effective and well-targeted biologic drug – especially for high body surface areas – would have a significant impact on treating vitiligo. Despite the high prevalence, there are few effective treatment options and no approved systemic therapeutics targeting the underlying disease,” Dr. Nijhawan said

Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes the loss of skin pigmentation in patches. It occurs when pigment-producing skin cells, melanocytes, are targeted and destroyed by autoreactive T-cells. CXCL10, the target of Edesa’s drug, has been shown to play both a key role in the trafficking of these anti-melanocytic T-cells to the epidermis as well as in inducing cell death. Elevated levels of CXCL10 are associated with the initiation of the disease as well as the maintenance of vitiligo lesions.

As planned, Edesa’s Phase 2 study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of EB06 versus placebo in adults with non-segmental (generalized) vitiligo. Patients will receive intravenous infusions of either EB06 or placebo during the treatment period, followed by a follow-up period.

About EB06

EB06 is a monoclonal antibody candidate that binds specifically and selectively to chemokine ligand 10 (CXCL10) and inhibits the interaction of CXCL10 with its receptor(s). CXCL10 is highly expressed in vitiligo patients, and has been shown to play both a key role in the trafficking of anti-melanocytic T-cells to the epidermis as well as directly induces melanocyte apoptosis (cell death) via CXCR3B activation. Furthermore, EB06 neutralization of CXCL10 has been demonstrated to both prevent and reverse depigmentation in preclinical studies. Results from 65 subjects in three previous clinical studies demonstrated that EB06 produced the pharmacodynamic /biological activity required to address the dysfunctional immune response associated with vitiligo, and was generally safe and well tolerated. EB06 is currently formulated for intravenous administration, with a subcutaneous formulation anticipated to be ready for follow-on clinical evaluation.

About Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes the loss of skin pigmentation in patches. It occurs when melanocytes, the pigment-producing skin cells, die or stop producing melanin. The extent of color loss from vitiligo is unpredictable and can affect the skin on any part of the body. It is estimated that vitiligo prevalence is between 0.5 to 2% of the global population. Vitiligo patients are not born with lesioned skin. Rather, unpigmented spots appear over time, with about 50% of patients having symptom onset before 20 years of age. At present, there are limited treatment options for patients, and no approved systemic drug therapies.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative ways to treat inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its clinical pipeline is focused on two therapeutic areas: Medical Dermatology and Respiratory. In Medical Dermatology, Edesa is developing EB06, an anti-CXCL10 monoclonal antibody candidate, as a therapy for vitiligo, a common autoimmune disorder that causes skin to lose its color in patches. Its medical dermatology assets also include daniluromer, a Phase 3-ready asset developed for use as a potential therapy for moderate-to-severe chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD), a common occupational skin condition. The company’s most advanced Respiratory drug candidate is paridiprubart, which is being developed as a potential treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, a life-threatening form of respiratory failure. The paridiprubart program has been the recipient of two funding awards from the Government of Canada to support the further development of this asset, and is currently being evaluated in a U.S. government-funded platform study. Edesa is also pursuing additional uses for paridiprubart. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

Edesa Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, including statements related to: the company’s belief that developing a safe and effective systemic option, especially for high body surface areas, would have a significant impact on treating vitiligo; the company’s belief in the potential of the drug to actually reverse depigmentation, as demonstrated in preclinical models; and the company's timing and plans regarding its development pipeline and clinical studies, in general. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include: the ability of Edesa to obtain regulatory approval for or successfully commercialize any of its product candidates, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund Edesa's operations may not be available or may be available on terms that are not commercially favorable to Edesa, the risk that Edesa's product candidates may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical trials, the risk that Edesa fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, Edesa's ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings, and the impacts of public health crises. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to Edesa's business, please refer to Edesa's public company reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, Edesa assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact:

Gary Koppenjan

Edesa Biotech, Inc.

investors@edesabiotech.com