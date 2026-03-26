No Frills® unveils a new look in Komoka, Ontario, combining the same unbeatable value with a modern design

BRAMPTON, Ontario, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Frills®, one of Canada’s leading hard-discount grocery retailers, is excited to announce the opening of Komoka’s first No Frills®, located at 370 Crestview Drive. While the new store is the beginning of an evolution for No Frills®, it continues to deliver the same everyday low prices customers expect.

This opening of Mike & Grace’s No Frills® introduces a new look to the community, featuring an innovative hybrid timber and steel design that creates a warmer and more inviting atmosphere, offering a fresh take on the traditional warehouse feel. Although the store has a distinct new design, customers can continue to rely on the same great value, quality products, and everyday low prices they know from No Frills®.

“We are incredibly proud to open the first of our newly designed No Frills® stores right here in Komoka,” says Melanie Singh, President, Hard Discount, Loblaw Companies Limited. “This new format represents a step forward, with a more modern and accessible store design while maintaining the same everyday low prices customers have always trusted.”

Mike & Grace’s No Frills® offers a wide assortment of grocery essentials tailored to meet the needs of the local community. Customers will find an expanded bakery section with freshly baked goods, a Home Meal Replacement department including hot chickens made daily, and a range of multicultural products.

“Grace and I are incredibly excited to open Komoka’s first No Frills® and be part of this growing community,” says Mike Rundle, Store Owner. “This store means a lot to us—it’s a place where our neighbours can count on great value but also feel welcomed every time they walk through the doors.”

As part of its grand opening celebration and ongoing commitment to giving back and supporting the community, Mike and Grace’s No Frills® is excited to announce a donation to Ailsa Craig and Area Food Bank and Women's Rural Resource Centre, organizations that both address food insecurity in the area.

Mike and Grace’s No Frills® in Komoka, located at 370 Crestview Drive, is open Monday to Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada’s food and pharmacy leader, and the nation’s largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada’s largest private sector employers.

Loblaw’s purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company’s stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada’s top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer’s Market™, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw’s website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca

No Frills® is owned by Loblaw Companies Limited.