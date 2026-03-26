Polyrizon Provides 2025 and Recent Highlights

Raanana, Israel, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyrizon Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLRZ) (“Polyrizon” or the “Company”), a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company developing intranasal protective solutions, provided 2025 and recent a business update.

"Polyrizon has delivered significant progress across its innovative nasal programs, including key regulatory advancements with the FDA, preparation for potential human clinical trials, and valuable medical collaborations, all powered by a strong cash position and a debt-free balance sheet,” said Tomer Izraeli, chief executive officer of Polyrizon.

Key Highlights of Polyrizon’s Achievements in 2025 and Recent Highlights:

As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $17.5 million.

Completed a productive FDA Pre-Submission Meeting for the PL-14 (NASARIX™) Allergy Blocker, discussing clinical development strategy and potential human trials.

Submitted a Pre-Request for Designation (Pre-RFD) to the FDA for the PL-16 Viral Blocker.

Announced GMP manufacturing of Clinical Trial Material with Eurofins CDMO in preparation for U.S. clinical studies.

Signed an agreement with a leading global Preclinical CRO to support the clinical development pathway, with studies expected to commence in Q2 2026.

Reported positive preclinical results for the intranasal Naloxone Hydrogel program, demonstrating enhanced nasal deposition and mucoadhesion.

Achieved successful intranasal delivery results for PL-14 and completed a key manufacturing upscaling milestone for the nasal spray platform.





In addition, the Company completed the branding process for its allergy blocker under the name NASARIX™, reported encouraging preclinical data across multiple programs and announced non-binding initiatives to explore potential revenue-generating investment opportunities in high-growth sectors, including potential stakes in private aviation and advanced eVTOL drone technologies, while maintaining full financial flexibility thanks to its strong cash reserves and debt-free status.

About Polyrizon

Polyrizon is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays, which form a thin hydrogel-based shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity that can provide a barrier against viruses and allergens from contacting the nasal epithelial tissue. Polyrizon’s proprietary Capture and Contain TM, or C&C, hydrogel technology, comprised of a mixture of naturally occurring building blocks, is delivered in the form of nasal sprays, and potentially functions as a “biological mask” with a thin shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity. Polyrizon are further developing certain aspects of our C&C hydrogel technology such as the bioadhesion and prolonged retention at the nasal deposition site for intranasal delivery of drugs. Polyrizon refers to its additional technology, which is in an earlier stage of pre-clinical development, that is focused on nasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, as Trap and Target ™, or T&T. For more information, please visit https://polyrizon-biotech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the timing and progress of its clinical trials and exploring potential revenue-generating investment opportunities in high-growth sectors, including potential stakes in private aviation and advanced eVTOL drone technologies. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report filed with the SEC on March 25, 2026 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Polyrizon is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

IR@polyrizon-biotech.com