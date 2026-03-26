Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GV) Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Expand Distribution Capabilities for Its V-Series Anti-Aging Products in China

HONG KONG, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GV) (the “Company” or “Visionary”) , a technology-driven multinational enterprise focused on biotechnology and healthcare, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Zhejiang Chushanji Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (“Chushanji”), a China-based enterprise engaged in digital marketing, brand services, and offline network operations.

According to information provided by Chushanji, the company currently operates an extensive offline commercial network spanning 5 provinces and 105 district- and county-level markets in China, covering nearly 10,000 stores.

Pursuant to the agreement, Chushanji is expected to assist Visionary in the marketing, channel development, distribution, and sales support of the Company’s V-series anti-aging products in China. By leveraging Chushanji’s existing offline business network and operational resources, the cooperation is intended to facilitate product promotion, channel penetration, and potential customer conversion across selected medical aesthetics and wellness service locations.

Chushanji has developed an offline service network through its ongoing business activities, which may provide Visionary with access to a broad base of service locations and consumer touchpoints. Through this cooperation, the Company expects to explore scalable approaches for expanding market awareness and supporting the commercialization of its V-series anti-aging products in the Chinese market.

Based on preliminary internal estimates, the Company believes that, if the collaboration progresses as expected and market adoption is achieved, annual revenue contribution from related products could potentially reach a range of approximately $10 million to $15 million over time. Such estimates are subject to significant uncertainties, including market demand, execution, channel performance, and regulatory factors, and there can be no assurance that such results will be achieved.

Mr. Xiyong Hou, Chief Executive Officer of Visionary Holdings Inc., commented:

“This cooperation represents an important step in advancing the market rollout of our V-series anti-aging products in China. By working with a partner that has established experience in offline network operations and channel development, we aim to strengthen our product distribution capabilities, improve market access, and support our broader commercialization strategy in the medical aesthetics and wellness sector. Based on our preliminary internal assessments, we believe this cooperation may create a meaningful commercial opportunity over time, although actual results will depend on the pace of execution and market acceptance.”

The Company notes that the cooperation is currently at an initial stage, and there can be no assurance regarding the timing, scale, or financial impact of the collaboration.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV) is a technology-driven multinational enterprise focused on AI applications, and high-tech healthcare solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the Company operates through its subsidiaries across North America and Asia, driving technological advancement, cross-border innovation, and global health transformation.

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