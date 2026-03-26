DAT brings new business tools, expertise to MATS 2026





PORTLAND, Ore., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAT Freight & Analytics will showcase new business tools and lead several education sessions at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS), March 26–28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

Attendees can visit DAT at booth 37415 in the South Wing for demos and one-on-one conversations. At MATS 2026, DAT will highlight:

DAT One, North America’s largest load board and freight marketplace, connecting carriers with truckload freight across the U.S. and Canada. Attendees are encouraged to visit the booth to see DAT’s new iPhone widget for the DAT One app, which lets drivers view preferred loads directly from their home screen, and sign up for a MATS-exclusive beta test of an upcoming load-recommendation feature.

North America’s largest load board and freight marketplace, connecting carriers with truckload freight across the U.S. and Canada. Attendees are encouraged to visit the booth to see DAT’s new iPhone widget for the DAT One app, which lets drivers view preferred loads directly from their home screen, and sign up for a MATS-exclusive beta test of an upcoming load-recommendation feature. DAT Outgo, a fully integrated non-recourse freight factoring solution designed to accelerate payment and stabilize cash flow.

a fully integrated non-recourse freight factoring solution designed to accelerate payment and stabilize cash flow. Convoy Platform, which automates load matching, booking, tracking, and payments through the free Convoy app.





This marks the first MATS where DAT Outgo and Convoy Platform are featured as part of the DAT family, bringing together the industry’s largest freight marketplace with factoring, automation, and digital freight matching.

“We’d love for owner-operators to stop by and see what’s new,” said Christian Greiner, DAT General Manager, Carrier Marketing and Strategy. “Whether you’re running one truck or managing a small fleet, we can walk you through ways to find freight faster, automate the busywork, and speed up cash flow.”

DAT will also participate in several events throughout MATS:

St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund silent auction at the MATS opening reception on March 26 at 6 p.m. in the South Wing Lobby. The auction supports financial assistance to professional drivers facing medical hardship.

silent auction at the MATS opening reception on March 26 at 6 p.m. in the South Wing Lobby. The auction supports financial assistance to professional drivers facing medical hardship. DAT presents Jimmy Mac’s new radio show, The Great Freight Breakfast Plate , featuring Dean Croke, streaming live from the free truck parking lot. For years, Jimmy Mac—previously with Radio Nemo and Road Gang Radio—has been a trusted voice for America’s truck drivers.

streaming live from the free truck parking lot. For years, Jimmy Mac—previously with Radio Nemo and Road Gang Radio—has been a trusted voice for America’s truck drivers. Opening Breakfast, Thursday, March 27, at 9 a.m.: Bill Driegert, EVP of Carrier Products and Convoy Platform, will discuss how carriers are automating their business.

Bill Driegert, EVP of Carrier Products and Convoy Platform, will discuss how carriers are automating their business. ProTalks Education Series: Thursday at 1:15 p.m., Dean Croke, DAT industry analyst, will discuss managing cash flow in the current freight market. Friday at 12:30 p.m., Christian Greiner will lead a discussion on how owner-operators can use data to strengthen their pricing power.











MATS is the largest event for trucking professionals in North America, drawing tens of thousands of drivers, fleets, and industry suppliers each year. Registration is open now.

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the DAT One truckload freight marketplace; DAT iQ analytics service; Convoy Platform, an automated freight-matching technology; Trucker Tools load-visibility platform; and Outgo factoring and financial services for truckers. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights, informed by over 700,000 daily load posts and a database exceeding $1 trillion in freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, DAT continues to set the standard for innovation in the trucking and logistics industry. dat.com

Contact:

Georgia Jablon

904 305-6454

pr@dat.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c021a46-6cb8-4132-b672-8b1bf7473e10