Supply Chain Resilience Market Projected to Reach USD 82.90 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Need for Risk Mitigation and Operational Continuity | SNS Insider

Austin, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Supply Chain Resilience Market size was valued at USD 28.24 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 82.90 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.42% during 2026–2035.

This market supports industries in mitigating risks from geopolitical events, natural disasters, and demand volatility, enhancing agility, flexibility, and operational stability while maintaining efficient and reliable end-to-end supply chain performance.





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The U.S. Supply Chain Resilience Market was valued at USD 8.58 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 21.55 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.68%.

The concentration of large enterprise technology buyers, a developed SaaS vendor ecosystem, and federal procurement programs that adhere to executive orders on supply chain security instructing agencies to evaluate vulnerabilities in defense, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical supply chains all contribute to the U.S. market's success.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Solution Type

Risk Management & Monitoring Solutions held the largest market share of 31.64% in 2025 as they provide essential capabilities for identifying, monitoring, and mitigating supply chain disruptions. Inventory & Warehouse Management Solutions are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.92% during 2026–2035 driven by the need for efficient inventory control, warehouse automation, and real-time analytics to optimize operations, reduce costs, and strengthen supply chain agility.

By Application

Risk Identification & Mitigation accounted for the highest market share of 34.57% in 2025 due to its role in proactively detecting potential supply chain disruptions and enabling timely response strategies. Supplier Risk & Performance Management is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 12.34% during the forecast period focusing on monitoring supplier reliability, compliance, and efficiency.

By End-User

Manufacturing captured the largest share of 36.48% in 2025 as it involves complex, multi-tiered supply chains that require robust resilience strategies to maintain production continuity, reduce downtime, and manage risks from global disruptions. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.55% through 2026–2035 driven by the critical need for resilient supply chains to ensure uninterrupted delivery of medical products globally.

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise solutions held the largest market share of 55.12% in 2025 due to organizations prioritizing data security, regulatory compliance, and control over supply chain operations. Cloud-Based solutions are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.89% during 2026–2035 supported by flexibility, scalability, real-time collaboration, and advanced analytics.

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Recurring Geopolitical Disruptions and Regulatory Supply Chain Disclosure Requirements to Boost Market Expansion Globally

Crisis reaction is no longer the main reason for enterprise investment in supply chain resilience technology. Driven by three distinct causes, the pandemic investment wave has evolved into a long-lasting procurement pattern. First, the variety and regularity of supply chain disruption incidents since 2020 have convinced stakeholders at the executive and board levels that investing in resilience is essential. Second, supply chain mapping and monitoring technology is in high demand due to regulations such as the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act in the United States, and the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, which require businesses to show that they understand their supplier networks.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated in 2025 at USD 10.95 Billion (38.76%), projected to reach USD 28.42 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 10.05%. The region’s leadership reflects the concentration of large enterprise technology buyers, a mature SaaS vendor ecosystem spanning visibility, risk analytics, and digital twin platforms.

From USD 6.17 billion in 2025 to USD 22.33 billion by 2035, Asia Pacific is predicted to increase at the fastest regional CAGR of almost 13.75%. The size of manufacturing activity in China, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, which is both the source of global supply chain disruption risk and the main adopter of technology to manage it, is reflected in the region's growth leadership.

Key Companies:

Schneider Electric

Cisco Systems

Microsoft

IBM

Honeywell International

SAP

Oracle

Infor

Kinaxis

Blue Yonder

Manhattan Associates

Coupa Software

Descartes Systems Group

E2open

Project44

FourKites

Resilinc

Everstream Analytics

Accenture

Deloitte

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, IBM announced the integration of its Sterling Intelligent Promising platform with generative AI capabilities enabling supply chain planners to query inventory and order management data in natural language, reducing the time to identify fulfillment risks and generate alternative sourcing recommendations from hours to minutes.

In February 2025, Kinaxis acquired MPO (Management of Procurement and Operations), a supply chain orchestration platform specializing in multi-party logistics visibility and execution, extending Kinaxis’ capability from supply chain planning into real-time logistics execution and addressing customer demand for a platform that bridges strategic planning and day-to-day fulfillment management.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Solution Capability & Risk Intelligence Metrics – helps you understand market dynamics through revenue share by solution type, along with measurable improvements in real-time visibility, disruption prediction, and risk mitigation enabled by advanced resilience platforms.

– helps you understand market dynamics through revenue share by solution type, along with measurable improvements in real-time visibility, disruption prediction, and risk mitigation enabled by advanced resilience platforms. Disruption Reduction & Loss Mitigation Analysis – helps you evaluate the effectiveness of resilience solutions through reduction in supply chain disruptions, operational downtime, and financial losses driven by proactive risk management systems.

– helps you evaluate the effectiveness of resilience solutions through reduction in supply chain disruptions, operational downtime, and financial losses driven by proactive risk management systems. Application-Driven Operational Optimization Metrics – helps you identify key use-case adoption through solution usage across risk mitigation, demand forecasting, supplier management, and logistics optimization, along with improvements in efficiency and planning accuracy.

– helps you identify key use-case adoption through solution usage across risk mitigation, demand forecasting, supplier management, and logistics optimization, along with improvements in efficiency and planning accuracy. Inventory & Logistics Performance Improvement Insights – helps you assess operational outcomes through reduction in stockouts, overstocking, and delivery delays, enhancing overall supply chain efficiency.

– helps you assess operational outcomes through reduction in stockouts, overstocking, and delivery delays, enhancing overall supply chain efficiency. Industry Adoption & Supply Chain Transformation Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across key sectors such as manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and logistics, along with improvements in agility, flexibility, and end-to-end visibility.

– helps you understand adoption trends across key sectors such as manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and logistics, along with improvements in agility, flexibility, and end-to-end visibility. Deployment Model Efficiency & Scalability Metrics – helps you evaluate technology adoption through on-premise vs. cloud deployment trends, highlighting improvements in scalability, real-time data access, and cost reduction achieved through flexible deployment models.

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