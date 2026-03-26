Associa Appoints Dana Jevarjian as Vice President of Lifestyle Services

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest residential community management company, announced the appointment of Dana Jevarjian as vice president of lifestyle services. Jevarjian will now lead the development and implementation of lifestyle programming across Associa’s branch network to enhance resident engagement, elevate community experiences, and drive business growth.

Jevarjian brings more than a decade of experience in lifestyle leadership, community engagement, experiential operations, and marketing. Throughout her career, she has designed and executed high-impact initiatives for large-scale residential and hospitality environments, built strategic partnerships, and helped create vibrant, connected communities.

“Dana brings an exceptional combination of strategic vision and hands-on execution to this role, and she will deliver long-term value for our communities,” said Leslie Baldwin, senior vice president of sales at Associa. “Her ability to bring community visions to life, develop engaging lifestyle programs, cultivate meaningful connections, and support scalable growth will be a tremendous asset to our branches and the residents we serve.”

In her new role, Jevarjian will design and implement a national lifestyle program framework for all Associa branches, including identifying opportunities to expand current lifestyle offerings, and deepening community relations. She will report to Baldwin and work closely with executive leadership and branch teams to also support talent development and training, oversee the successful implementation of lifestyle services in new communities, and ensure alignment across departments.

“Dana’s appointment reflects Associa’s commitment to strengthening leadership and expanding the services that enhance community living,” said Angela Frieling, chief marketing officer at Associa. “Her creativity, collaborative approach, and strategic leadership will help differentiate our lifestyle offerings and create memorable experiences that bring residents together in meaningful ways.”

Jevarjian holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Johnson & Wales University.

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About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, meagan@truepointagency.com