MAZE Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAZE). The investigation focuses on Maze’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Maze securities?

If you purchased Maze securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On March 25, 2026, Maze announced topline results from its Phase 2 HORIZON trial evaluating MZE829 for APOL1-mediated kidney disease. The Company reported a mean reduction in uACR (urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio) of approximately 35.6% at Week 12, with approximately 50% of patients achieving greater than a 30% reduction. The Company characterized these results as “clinically meaningful” and representing initial clinical proof-of-concept.

Following these disclosures, Maze’s stock price declined approximately 33% on March 25, 2026.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Maze complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Maze stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com