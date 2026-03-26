Viper Networks Subsidiary 0Wire Communications Joins the Caribbean Datacenter Association (CDA)

TROY, Mich. and WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks (OTCID: VPER) subsidiary 0Wire Communications has joined the Caribbean Datacenter Association as an Affiliate Member. The vision of the Caribbean Datacenter Association is to build cutting edge infrastructure connecting datacenters and facilitating the proliferation of the digital economy in the region while fostering growth, collaboration and excellence of datacenter operators and technology across the Caribbean.

Earlier this year Viper announced the creation of 0Wire CARICOM in St. Lucia, a wholly owned subsidiary, as well as the company’s strategy for the operations of telecommunications networks across the Eastern Caribbean. The company’s vision is to commence operations initially in Dominica and the subsequently in St. Lucia and St. Kitts, addressing fixed wireless, mobile services and smart city services, three of the five pillars of the company’s Everything Wireless: Telecom+Energy strategy.

“Datacenters are the fundamental building blocks of a country’s digital DNA,” said Erik Levitt, the company’s CEO. “Creating opportunity in the region requires access to local digital infrastructure, creating local content and storing that data in a manner consistent with data sovereignty aspirations. The key to the success of those datacenters is having access to affordable connectivity. 0Wire intends to provide those services across the region in the long term.”

“We are proud to welcome 0Wire Communications to the Caribbean Datacenter Association. Connectivity is the foundation of every data center and IXP; without it, there is no digital economy. By strengthening interconnection across the Caribbean and beyond, we are building a truly unified and resilient digital region,” said Giovanni King, the chairman of the Caribbean Data Center Association.

As the company deploys infrastructure throughout the region, interconnecting datacenters will generate revenue as well as increase the value of the network to the company’s subscribers, which the company calls Global Citizens, ultimately creating shareholder value.

ABOUT VIPER NETWORKS, INC.

Viper Networks is a service provider of telecommunications, smart city and energy generation projects. Our “Everything Wireless: Telecom+Energy” strategy is designed to integrate mobility, fixed wireless, over-the-top (“OTT”) technology and smart cities into a single platform that can deployed in any market globally. For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com.

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