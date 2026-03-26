Boast Releases 2026 R&D Tax Credit Benchmark Report, Revealing $900M+ in Credits Secured Across North America

Vancouver, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boast, North America's leading R&D tax credit platform, today released its 2026 R&D Tax Credit Data and Statistics: Benchmark Report, offering the most comprehensive analysis to date about how innovative companies across North America are leveraging government incentives to fund Research and Development. The report reveals that companies secured more than $900 million in R&D tax credits in 2024 while average claim values surged 245% since 2018, reaching $768,233.

The report analyzes 6,907 real R&D tax credit claims representing more than $3.6 billion in tracked R&D expenditures from 2,298 companies in the United States and Canada. Unlike traditional industry surveys, the report is based entirely on verified transaction data from the 2024 tax season.

“The kind of increase in average claim values and the millions of dollars secured in a single year sends a clear message that companies are becoming far more strategic about how they fund innovation,” said Imad Jebara, CEO at Boast. “But this is only the beginning. We’re still seeing significant untapped potential in fast-growing innovation markets like US and Canada, where many companies have yet to fully capitalize on government incentives.

Getting this right requires more than automation. AI can accelerate data collection and analysis, but it cannot replace human judgment when it comes to identifying technical uncertainty, documenting experimentation, and capturing the small details that materially impact recovery. The strongest outcomes come from combining advanced technology with experienced specialists who understand how to turn R&D activity into defensible, maximized claims.”

According to the report, while overall claim volume has stabilized in recent years, claim values continue to climb. This shift indicates a maturing market in which companies are moving beyond first-time filings and adopting multi-year optimization strategies.

Companies that once recovered $50,000 to $100,000 annually are now routinely securing $200,000 to $500,000 or more as they expand R&D operations and improve documentation practices.

Key Findings from the 2026 R&D Tax Credit Benchmark Report

$900M+ in R&D tax credits secured across the U.S. and Canada in 2024, based on verified claim data. Average claim value increased 245% since 2018, reaching $768,233 in 2024. $3.6B in verified R&D expenditures analyzed across 6,907 claims from 2,298 companies. Software and internet companies lead adoption, representing 80.6% of all claims and the lowest audit rate (5.28%) US leads in total claims volume (54.3%), while Canada demonstrates near-equal participation (45.7%), reflecting strong cross-border innovation. In US, California, Texas, and Massachusetts rank among the states for R&D credit utilization. In Canada, Quebec and Ontario lead participation, driven by enhanced provincial programs. 90% of claims come from SMBs, confirming small and mid-sized businesses as the primary drivers of innovation funding. 96% of sophisticated claimants pursue multi-jurisdiction strategies, generating 30%-50% higher recoveries. Manufacturing and gaming face the highest audit scrutiny, while software remains the lowest-risk sector. Overall audit rate remains low at 6.59%, with 93% of claims passing without review. Optimized companies reduce processing timelines by up to three months, accelerating access to capital.



As companies face rising capital costs, intensifying competition, and increasing pressure to innovate, R&D tax credits are becoming a foundational source of non-dilutive funding. Boast’s 2026 Benchmark Report demonstrates that organizations that combine advanced technology with experienced human expertise consistently achieve stronger outcomes, faster recoveries, and lower risk. With billions in real-world data and a growing global footprint, Boast remains committed to helping innovators unlock every available dollar to fuel sustainable growth in North America and beyond.

About the Report

The 2026 R&D Tax Credit Benchmark Report is based on anonymized data from Boast’s platform, covering federal, state, and provincial programs in the U.S. and Canada, including SR&ED and CDAE-IA initiatives. It offers insights into claim sizes, audit rates, industry trends, company size benchmarks, and processing timelines.

Check out Boast's analysis in the 2026 R&D Benchmark Report here.

About Boast

Boast specializes in helping organizations claim and access eligible R&D tax credits, minimizing audit risks and time-consuming processes in Canada and the United States. Boast combines in-house technical and R&D tax expertise with the latest AI technology to help companies effortlessly navigate the complexities of tax credits, enabling them to focus on what they do best: innovate.

Since Boast's founding in 2011, the company has helped more than 2,000 businesses across North America tap into more than $625 million in innovation capital to build stronger products, extend their runway, and drive world-changing innovation.

Media Contact:

Paul Davenport, Head of Content

Boast

Media@boast.ai

Attachment