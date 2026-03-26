The Peach Cobbler Factory Continues Expansion with Memphis Franchisees Opening 6th Location

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peach Cobbler Factory, one of the fastest-growing dessert franchise brands in the United States, continues its rapid national expansion with the opening of its 6th location by Memphis-based franchisees Otis and Janie Jackson.

The Jacksons, standout operators within The Peach Cobbler Factory system, are deepening their footprint in the Memphis market with the launch of their 4th brick and mortar local location, further solidifying their presence as key contributors to the brand’s regional success. In addition to their Memphis growth, the Jacksons are also partners in two high-traffic locations at Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport, demonstrating their ability to scale across diverse, high-volume environments.

“Our franchise partners are the backbone of our success, and Otis and Janie exemplify what it means to grow with purpose and execution,” said Greg George, CEO of The Peach Cobbler Factory. “Their continued investment in Memphis and expansion into major travel hubs like DFW Airport speaks volumes about their commitment, operational excellence, and belief in the brand.”

The Peach Cobbler Factory has seen significant momentum in 2026, driven by strong franchisee performance, strategic innovation, and increasing consumer demand for its signature desserts. With over 130 brick and mortar of mobile units across more than 24 states, the brand continues to attract experienced operators seeking scalable, high-margin opportunities.

The Memphis market remains a stronghold for the company, fueled by engaged ownership groups like the Jacksons who are committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences while driving unit-level growth.

“We believe in the brand, the leadership, and the opportunity,” said Otis Jackson. “Expanding in Memphis while also growing in a major market like DFW allows us to maximize our reach and continue building something special.”

The Peach Cobbler Factory is known for its warm, nostalgic dessert offerings including its signature cobblers, banana puddings, cinnamon rolls, brownies, and more—creating a unique experience that resonates with guests across the country.

As the brand continues to scale, it remains focused on supporting its franchisees with enhanced marketing, operational systems, and new product innovation designed to drive traffic and increase average unit volumes.

About The Peach Cobbler Factory

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2022, The Peach Cobbler Factory has rapidly grown to 130+ brick and mortar or mobile units across 24 states, with 100+ locations in the development pipeline. The company serves its guests through a developing network of traditional stores, mobile trailers, professional and college stadiums, and now airports. The company also offers a national catering program to serve its full array of desserts to offices, celebrations, and major events. Its menus consist of multiple fruit cobblers, banana puddings, cobbler shakes, bigger & better cookies, brownies, milkshakes, churro stix, and more – each crafted to deliver joy in every bite. The company is co-owned by Larry Johnston (former Chairman & CEO of Albertsons Inc.) and Greg George, a franchising veteran with 25 years of industry experience.

For more details, visit PeachCobblerFactory.com.

Contact:

Emeka Diayi

Director of Social

The Peach Cobbler Factory

emeka@peachcobblerfactory.com

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