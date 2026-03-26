Bitmedia grows from Web3‑only network to global advertising platform, doubling down on premium, high‑intent audiences

LONDON, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitmedia.IO , long known as a top crypto/Web3 advertising network and PR & KOL marketplace, announces a strategic evolution: the company is expanding beyond the crypto niche to become a global advertising platform focused on delivering premium, high‑intent audiences across multiple verticals. The move uses Bitmedia’s audience targeting, anti‑fraud stack, and enterprise postback/S2S measurement to serve regulated and high‑value advertisers while retaining access to the valuable crypto audience profile.

“Audience is the product,” said Tanya Petrusenko , CEO of Bitmedia. “Crypto users are risk‑tolerant, financially active early adopters and tech‑savvy - precisely the cohort many fintechs, iGaming, AI, and software providers need. Broadening our vertical coverage reduces exposure to crypto market volatility and provides advertisers with steadier, scalable access to premium demand signals. This is a natural next phase for Bitmedia.”

Why now?

Crypto budgets and user behavior remain highly volatile; expanding into adjacent verticals reduces seasonality and revenue risk.

Bitmedia’s strengths - high‑quality audience segments, enterprise postback/S2S and robust anti‑fraud controls - map directly to the needs of regulated advertisers.

Advertisers gain access to transaction‑ready, early‑adopter audiences that convert well for subscription and financial products.



What’s changing?

New vertical focus: finance, iGaming, software & AI, utilities, earnings/incentive platforms, gaming and security.

Audience proposition: deliver high‑intent, transaction‑ready users with enterprise measurement and quality controls.

Compliance model: tailored inventory pools and vertical‑specific gating to meet advertiser and regulatory expectations.



Bitmedia will apply its existing capabilities, postback/S2S attribution, deposit/LTV measurement, anti‑fraud systems and flexible billing, to deliver compliant, measurable campaigns for premium advertisers while protecting publisher yield and traffic quality.

About Bitmedia.IO

Founded as a leading crypto advertising network and PR/KOL marketplace, Bitmedia has 12 years of experience serving Web3 and fintech projects. The company is transforming into a global ad network focused on delivering premium, compliant audiences at scale through audience‑first targeting, enterprise measurement, and robust fraud protection.

Media enquiries

Illia K.

PR Manager, Bitmedia

email: illia@bitmedia.io

website: https://bitmedia.io