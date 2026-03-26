My Vaccine Lawyer Secures $315,000 Settlement for Guillain-Barré Syndrome Case

Dresher, PA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Vaccine Lawyer, a national vaccine injury law firm, has secured a $315,000 settlement for a petitioner who developed Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) after an influenza vaccination.

The petitioner received a routine flu shot in September 2019. Within weeks, he experienced acute ascending weakness in his extremities, leading to a GBS diagnosis. He spent two weeks in the hospital, followed by inpatient rehabilitation. The residual symptoms, including loss of coordination, numbness, and nerve damage, forced him to sell his business.

Laura Levenberg led the case and retained both an economic expert and a vocational expert to document the full extent of the petitioner's losses. Their evidence substantiated the final award and secured full compensation for all available damages.

Max Muller, CEO of My Vaccine Lawyer, commented on the outcome:

"Our client got a flu shot and lost his business. Laura and her team made sure he was fully compensated for that. That's what this firm does: we fight through the federal claims process so our clients don't have to."

My Vaccine Lawyer is a vaccine injury law firm that represents individuals and families through the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), a highly specialized federal claims process. The firm handles cases involving SIRVA, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, transverse myelitis, and other recognized adverse vaccine reactions.

If you have been injured, contact our flu shot injury lawyers today to see how we can help.

About My Vaccine Lawyer

My Vaccine Lawyer represents individuals and families affected by serious vaccine injuries through the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). The firm handles conditions including SIRVA, Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), transverse myelitis, and other recognized adverse reactions.

Press Inquiries

Max Muller

info [at] myvaccinelawyer.com

(800) 229-7704

https://www.myvaccinelawyer.com/

715 Twining Road, Suite 208B

Suite 208B

Dresher, PA 19025