RestorationMaster Achieves Better Business Bureau Accreditation, Reinforcing Commitment to Trust and Transparency

Schaumburg, IL, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RestorationMaster has earned Better Business Bureau accreditation, demonstrating its commitment to ethical practices, transparency, and connecting customers with trusted restoration professionals.

RestorationMaster BBB Accredited Business A+ Rated

RestorationMaster, a leading platform connecting homeowners and businesses with trusted restoration professionals, is proud to announce its official accreditation by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) as of February 27, 2026.

BBB Accreditation is awarded to businesses that meet rigorous standards for ethical practices, transparency, and customer trust. Companies must undergo a thorough evaluation process and commit to upholding the BBB’s Standards for Trust, which include honesty in advertising, clear business practices, and responsive customer service.

This milestone highlights RestorationMaster’s ongoing dedication to providing a reliable and trustworthy experience for property owners seeking restoration services.

“At RestorationMaster, our mission is to connect customers with dependable, high-quality restoration professionals when they need help most,” said owner Patrick Panayotov. “Achieving BBB Accreditation reflects our commitment to accountability, ethical business practices, and maintaining the highest standards across our network.”

Through its platform, RestorationMaster helps users quickly find vetted local professionals for a wide range of services, including:

Water damage restoration

Fire and smoke damage repair

Mold remediation

Storm and disaster cleanup

By earning BBB Accreditation, RestorationMaster strengthens its position as a trusted resource in the restoration industry, offering peace of mind to homeowners, property managers, and business owners facing unexpected property damage.

The accreditation also reinforces the company’s focus on transparency and service quality, ensuring that customers can confidently choose restoration professionals through its network.

About RestorationMaster

Launched in 2010, RestorationMaster was created to simplify the way homeowners and businesses find reliable help after property damage. When water, fire, or mold emergencies strike, time is critical and many people struggle to quickly identify qualified professionals they can trust. RestorationMaster connects users with vetted, local disaster restoration and cleaning companies in all 50 states, many of which offer 24/7 emergency response.

For more than a decade, RestorationMaster has focused on making restoration services easier to access and easier to understand. By streamlining the search process and providing clear, helpful information, the platform ensures customers know what to expect from their first call through every stage of recovery.

RestorationMaster is BBB Accredited

Press Inquiries

Patrick Panayotov

seo-team [at] proceedinnovative.com

(888) 846-1992

https://restorationmasterfinder.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=6Vd8CX81mEg