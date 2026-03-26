Dry Shampoo Market worth $5.37 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL , March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dry Shampoo Market is projected to grow from USD 4.35 billion in 2025 to USD 5.37 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

The demand for quick and efficient solutions that match contemporary fast-paced living requirements is driving the dry shampoo market. Dry shampoo usage among working professionals, students, and frequent travelers is increasing as it allows users to refresh their hair without using water. Social media platforms and digital advertising methods have supported the growth of the beauty and personal care industry. The development of organized retail and online shopping systems enables better product distribution and product availability to customers in developing countries. Clean-label products, which do not contain talc and use non-aerosol delivery systems, help companies build customer trust through their innovative product solutions. Companies are achieving supply chain efficiencies through localized production facilities and improved material procurement processes, which help reduce expenses while reaching more customers.

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List of Key Players in Dry Shampoo Market:

Unilever PLC (UK) Procter & Gamble (US) L'Oréal S.A. (France) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) Church & Dwight Co., Inc (US) Kao Corporation (Japan) The Estée Lauder Companies Inc (US) Shiseido Company Limited (Japan) Wella Company (Switzerland)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Dry Shampoo Market:

Drivers: Rising demand for convenience and time-saving hair care solutions Restraint: Concerns related to product safety and ingredient scrutiny Opportunity: Expansion of clean-label, natural, and sustainable product offerings Challenge: Increasing regulatory pressure on aerosol formulations and cosmetic ingredients

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Key Findings of the Study:

Multifunction is the fastest-growing segment of the dry shampoo market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

The other formats segment is projected to register the highest growth in the dry shampoo market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Individual consumers are the fastest-growing end user segment in the dry shampoo market during the forecast period, in terms of value

North America holds the second-largest share in the global dry shampoo market during the forecast period, in terms of value

Based on product form, the dry shampoo market is segmented into spray/aerosol, powder, and other formats. The spray/aerosol segment accounts for the largest share of the overall market. Spray/aerosol dry shampoo offers simple application, uniform distribution, and provides fast oil absorption capabilities. Urban consumers and professionals prefer aerosol formats as they deliver high convenience and create little mess while providing immediate styling results. Eco-conscious users are starting to adopt powder and alternative formats; however, aerosol products remain dominant because of their easy availability and strong brand recognition.

Based on function, the market is segmented into daily care/refresh, anti-dandruff products, color protection products, hair loss prevention, and multi-function. The daily care/refresh segment leads the overall market. People use dry shampoo to quickly clean their hair and restore its appearance between their scheduled hair washing times. It has become an essential item for daily personal grooming. It provides oil absorption, freshness restoration, and volume enhancement.

Based on region, South America is projected to register significant growth in the global dry shampoo market. As urban areas expand and people discover modern hair care products, consumers in the region are increasingly adopting new lifestyles. The demand for easy-to-use grooming products increases as more women join the workforce and middle-class populations continue to grow. Young consumers adopt products at a faster rate as they experience strong effects from social media, beauty trends, and international brands. Hot and humid weather conditions create a stronger need for people to refresh their hair throughout the day. The region experiences fast market growth as organized retail and e-commerce improvements make products more affordable to consumers.

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Major players operating in the market are Unilever PLC (UK), Procter & Gamble (US), L'Oréal S.A. (France), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Church & Dwight Co., Inc (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (US), Shiseido Company Limited (Japan), and Wella Company (Switzerland). They have a well-established portfolio that includes reliable goods and services, a strong market presence, and effective business plans. These businesses possess a sizable portion of the market with their broad range of products.

Unilever PLC uses various strategies to compete in the dry shampoo market. The company develops personal care products for both mass and premium markets. Unilever uses clean-label product design, sustainable packaging solutions, and low-cost products to achieve high-volume market growth.

Procter & Gamble operates in the dry shampoo market through an innovation-driven and customer-focused approach. It leverages its scientific product development capabilities and established brand value.

L'Oréal S.A. uses premiumization and innovation as its main strategy to compete in the dry shampoo market. The company has advanced research and development capabilities in cosmetics. The company has strengthened its position through strategic acquisitions of indie and professional beauty brands, which enable it to develop new products and track upcoming consumer preferences.

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