nextSource Appoints Erik Thornberg as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer to Accelerate Innovation Initiatives

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource, a leading provider of innovative workforce solutions, announced the appointment of Erik Thornberg as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer (CTIO). With more than 20 years of global executive experience spanning SaaS, DaaS, and professional services organizations, Thornberg brings a proven record of large-scale operational and digital transformation to nextSource’s senior leadership team and its clients.





In this role, Erik will scale nextSource's infrastructure and innovation capabilities, enabling organizational intelligence across the enterprise and empowering clients in the AI era.

“Erik’s experience building global operational frameworks and driving technology-enabled transformation makes him the ideal leader to accelerate our digital vision, ensuring our clients benefit from AI in ways that are practical, governed, and genuinely better.”

— Catherine Candland, Chief Executive Officer, nextSource

Translating Information into Organizational Knowledge

The defining challenge of the AI era is not creating information, but converting it into clear decisions that lead to measurable results. Thornberg’s mandate is to build the analytical frameworks and decision layers that turn data into strategic insight. This includes identifying risks before they affect delivery, improving performance through knowledge-driven management, and moving compliance from a reactive audit process to continuous, real-time monitoring.

Delivering this vision requires disciplined investment in technology, along with a clear understanding of where human expertise must guide AI-generated insights. Thornberg will lead the development of AI-powered analytics, intelligent management capabilities, and proactive compliance monitoring. He will also establish a client-facing advisory function to help organizations understand the implications of AI and develop practical, informed strategies.

Building an Innovation-Capable Organization

Sustained technology adoption is, at its core, an organizational change challenge. Thornberg will lead a structured program to develop AI fluency across the nextSource team, establish governance frameworks that provide clients with full transparency into how AI tools are applied and validated, and institutionalize continuous learning mechanisms; recognizing that the pace of AI capability development renders point-in-time training insufficient as a long-term strategy.

Extended Workforce as a Strategic Enabler of AI Adoption

Effective AI adoption demands access to capabilities that are scarce, rapidly evolving, and difficult to sustain within permanent workforce structures: data engineers, AI governance specialists, ethics advisors, and organizational change practitioners. Thornberg will position nextSource’s MSP, EOR, and Independent Contractor Compliance solutions as the structured infrastructure through which clients access precisely these capabilities; at the pace, scale, and duration that transformation requires, and within the compliance parameters their regulatory environment demands. In an era where AI capabilities and skill requirements will continue to shift, the capacity to configure and reconfigure talent dynamically represents a durable source of organizational advantage.

Early indicators across Higher Education, Healthcare, and Financial Services point to the value of this model: accelerated sourcing of specialized AI roles, compliance exposure identified and addressed ahead of violations, and AI implementation cycles compressed by 30–40 percent relative to what traditional internal HR processes can support.

“The company’s commitment to innovation and its strong alignment to sustainable client value creation positions nextSource to build a unified, future-focused technology ecosystem; one where AI serves as an accelerant for human expertise, not a replacement for it.”

— Erik Thornberg, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, nextSource

About nextSource

nextSource is a privately held, woman-owned professional services firm with more than 25 years of experience delivering comprehensive workforce solutions, including MSP, EOR, Independent Contractor Compliance, Resource Tracking, and Direct Sourcing. Guided by a People First philosophy, nextSource builds compliant, agile, high-performing global workforce programs.

nextsource.com

Contact: [Media Relations] | media@nextsource.com | nextsource.com



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