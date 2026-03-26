Bitget Wallet Introduces AI Market Insights for Traders

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, has launched Smart Market Insights, a new feature that applies artificial intelligence to onchain activity, trading behavior, and social sentiment to help users interpret crypto markets more quickly. The update introduces a mobile-first interface that aggregates complex market signals — from liquidity flows to trader positioning — into simplified insights designed to support trading decisions directly within the wallet.

The feature is designed to address a common challenge for crypto traders: while accessing markets is easy, identifying actionable signals remains difficult. Smart Market Insights analyzes both onchain data, including transaction structures, holder distribution, and capital flows, and offchain signals such as social media activity to generate a concise market outlook for each token. Instead of requiring users to interpret multiple dashboards or indicators, the system summarizes sentiment as bullish, bearish, or neutral, allowing traders to quickly gauge market conditions.

A core component of the feature is Social Candlestick Charts, a new charting layer that visualizes trading activity from prominent market participants. The charts highlight movements from whales, so-called "smart money," and user-tracked addresses directly alongside traditional price charts, offering a view of how influential traders are positioning themselves in real time. The feature currently supports major trading ecosystems including BNB Chain, Solana, Base, Ethereum, and Polygon.

Smart Market Insights also introduces Address Intelligence, analyzing historical trading activity from more than a million blockchain addresses. Wallet activity is categorized by quality tiers — from consistently profitable addresses to suspected wash trading accounts — helping users evaluate whether a token's volume reflects genuine demand. Combined with a Social Heat Index that aggregates engagement from posts, shares, and influencer commentary, the system aims to filter market noise and surface signals that traders typically track manually across multiple platforms.

"Crypto markets produce enormous amounts of data, but the challenge is turning that information into actionable insight," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Smart Market Insights brings together onchain activity, social sentiment, and trader behavior into a single interface so users can understand what's happening in the market within seconds."

The feature is rolling out globally across the Bitget Wallet app, with a focus on trading communities in Asia, Europe, and the Americas where mobile-first crypto trading has grown rapidly. As wallets increasingly become the primary interface for decentralized finance, Bitget Wallet said it plans to expand the system further with AI-driven signal discovery and sector-based token tracking tools.

Users can Bitget Wallet's official channels for more information.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving more than 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to send, spend , earn , and trade crypto and stablecoins through blockchain-based infrastructure. With global on- and off-ramps, the app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund . Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

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