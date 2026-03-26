ClimateTech Connect Announces Additional Speakers and Experiences for April Conference

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just two weeks away from the second annual ClimateTech Connect Conference in Washington, D.C., event organizers have announced the inclusion of several new speaker and panel additions to its prestigious roster. Taking place from April 8–9 at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort and Convention Center, the event serves as the premier cross-industry conference for the exploding climate adaptation and resilience (A&R) market.

"The total addressable climate adaptation market exceeds $500 billion, projected to grow to $1 trillion by 2030. ClimateTech Connect provides context and direction for this fast-growing industry through a masterclass conference program, a festival of innovation, cutting-edge technology demonstrations, and unmatched networking opportunities," said Megan Kuczynski, Founder and CEO of ClimateTech Connect. “We’re so excited to offer attendees insights from each additional speaker joining us!”

Each speaking event will take place in tandem with the sold-out expo hall, which serves as the hub of the conference experience, hosting all networking events, lunches, and the opening night cocktail reception alongside live technology demonstrations. Exhibitors include global institutions and leading innovators such as NASA, Munich Re, PwC, SAS, and Jupiter Intelligence, among others.

New Additions To the Speaker Roster Include:

**The complete agenda and full speaker roster are available at climatetechconnect.io.

Closing Keynote | Fireside Chat

Matthew Eby , Founder and CEO, First Street

, Founder and CEO, First Street Stephane Hallegatte , Chief Economic Advisor, The World Bank

, Chief Economic Advisor, The World Bank Moderated by Daina Middleton, Independent Board Director, Palomar





Main Stage Panel | Building the Resilient Enterprise

Roni Deitz , Global Director, Climate Adaptation, Arcadis

, Global Director, Climate Adaptation, Arcadis Rich Sorkin , Founder and CEO, Jupiter Intelligence

, Founder and CEO, Jupiter Intelligence Charles Qian , Climate Risk Manager, Enterprise Risk Management, SVP, Citi

, Climate Risk Manager, Enterprise Risk Management, SVP, Citi Moderated by Louie Woodall, Editor, Climate Proof

Main Stage Panel | Navigating Rising Waters – Breakthrough Innovations in Flood Resilience

Tyson Echentile , Global Lead, IoT, SAS

, Global Lead, IoT, SAS Jonathan Jackson , CEO, Previsico

, CEO, Previsico Helge Jorgensen , Founder and CEO, 7Analytics

, Founder and CEO, 7Analytics Moderated by Angela Grant

Main Stage Panel | Building the Resilient City

Sean Kevelighan , CEO, Insurance Information Institute

, CEO, Insurance Information Institute Melissa Hoffer , Climate Chief, Commonwealth of Massachusetts

, Climate Chief, Commonwealth of Massachusetts Benjamin Strauss , CEO and Chief Scientist, Climate Central

, CEO and Chief Scientist, Climate Central Moderated by Veronika Torarp, Insurance Sustainability Leader, PwC

Main Stage Fireside Chat: Hidden in Plain Sight – Physical Risk in Asset Owners' Portfolios

Naomi English , Managing Director, Sustainability, MSCI

, Managing Director, Sustainability, MSCI Anil Vasagiri , Senior Vice President, Head of Products, Risk Data Solutions, Swiss Re

, Senior Vice President, Head of Products, Risk Data Solutions, Swiss Re Moderated by Andrew Eil, Climate Risk Consultant and Investor





About ClimateTech Connect

Launched in 2025 by Founder and CEO Megan Kuczynski, ClimateTech Connect is where thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, and industry experts gather to advance climate adaptation and resilience strategies at scale. Taking place over two days in the Washington, D.C.-area each spring, the conference brings together cross-industry voices through masterclasses, keynotes, TED-style talks, tech demonstrations, pitch competition, a vibrant expo, immersive networking lunches, and an opening night cocktail reception.

Interested sponsors or attendees can visit climatetechconnect.io .

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