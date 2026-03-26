USO Announces Support from Major League Baseball® as 2026 Baseball Season Gets Underway

Arlington, VA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On this 2026 Opening Day presented by Adobe, the USO announces support from Major League Baseball® (MLB) for the people who serve in America’s military and their families.

“We are so grateful to the MLB for recognizing the sacrifice and dedication of service members and their families through support of the USO mission,” said USO CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington. “As the country celebrates another grand Opening Day of MLB’s season, we recognize all the service members and military families around the globe for making this baseball season possible.”

The USO has worked with MLB players and teams across the league for many years. Most recently, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher and National League Cy Young Award Winner Paul Skenes went on a USO tour in the 2025 post season, the Texas Rangers hosted a care package event, and coming up soon, the Washington Nationals will be recognizing the many USO volunteers at a home game.

About the USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.