CurrentClient Raises $1.25 Million Seed Round Led by Thicket Ventures, Adds New Sales Leadership

SALT LAKE CITY, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrentClient, the modern communication platform built for financial advisors, today announced a $1.25 million seed round, led by Thicket Ventures, a venture firm known for backing high-growth fintech and wealthtech innovators.

As part of the investment, Justin Wisz, Partner at Thicket Ventures, has joined CurrentClient’s Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled that our company received the validation of such a well-respected investor as Thicket Ventures and that Justin has joined our board of directors,” said Dustin Belliston, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CurrentClient. “This investment allows us to significantly support our growth as we seek to improve the way advisors communicate in real-time with modern clients. My co-founders Andrew Clark, Jeff Hutchins and I are excited for the growth opportunity this funding provides our company and our clients.

Since 2021, regulators have fined dozens of firms more than $2.7 billion for violations of federal securities laws involving off-channel communications. CurrentClient is redefining how advisors communicate with clients amid this environment by offering a compliant, integrated, and intuitive phone and messaging system designed specifically for registered investment advisors and financial planners. CurrentClient’s platform has quickly gained traction among advisors seeking to streamline communication, reduce compliance risk, and deliver a more modern client experience.

“Thicket Ventures invests in companies that will be critical to the foundational architecture of the financial services industry,” said Wisz. “CurrentClient is building the communication infrastructure that solves a difficult and costly problem for thousands of financial advisors. We’re excited to help accelerate that mission.”

CurrentClient also announced that Austin Guest has joined the company as Head of Sales. As the former head of sales at FINNY, Guest brings extensive experience scaling go-to-market teams in fintech and advisor-focused SaaS, with a track record of accelerating adoption among RIAs, broker-dealers, and enterprise wealth platforms.

“Austin’s experience and expertise in the financial advisor space is precisely what we need as we take CurrentClient to the next level,” Belliston said. “We are excited in what the combination of our new investment and Austin’s leadership will bring as we scale.”

About CurrentClient

CurrentClient is the modern communication platform for financial advisors, offering a compliant, integrated, and intuitive phone and messaging system designed to eliminate friction and enhance client engagement. Founded in 2022, the company is headquartered in Provo, Utah.