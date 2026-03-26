Fieldpoint Private Names David Bagatelle as Chief Banking Officer

GREENWICH, Conn., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private announced the appointment of David S. Bagatelle as Chief Banking Officer. In the newly created position he reports to Rodney Whitwell, who joined the bank as Chief Executive Officer in 2025. Previously, Whitwell and Bagatelle partnered as members of the highly successful executive team at Sterling National Bank where they created one of the leading commercial banks in the New York metropolitan area.

Bagatelle’s appointment is among a series of key executive moves Whitwell has made that mark a turning point for the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm. With Bagatelle, Fieldpoint continues to refocus its strategy as a private commercial bank concentrated in the New York metro area. Focusing on small to midsize businesses and high net worth individuals, Fieldpoint’s distinctive high-touch, tech-enabled delivery model meets a key need in the market and drives superior performance dynamics for the bank.

In his new role, Bagatelle oversees all of Fieldpoint Private’s client-facing activities including business development, relationship management, client service, marketing, and communications. He began his financial services career with KPMG, before joining M&T Bank. He joined Republic National Bank in 1993 and ultimately ran its 82-branch network, the third largest such network in New York City at the time. During his time at Republic, he also ran the firm’s retail broker-dealer as President & CEO of Republic Financial Services. After the sale of Republic to HSBC, Bagatelle was part of a team of senior Republic executives that founded Signature Bank. In 2007 he created and led Herald National Bank, setting a record for the largest capital raise by a stand-alone start-up bank in New York. He later served as Head of the New York metro market at Sterling Bank, contributing to the bank’s ten-fold growth in assets along with Whitwell. Most recently, Bagatelle served in senior executive roles at CIT Bank and Esquire Bank, and as head of global operations and banking at fintech Credit Sesame.

With Bagatelle on board, Whitwell looks ahead to further momentum in the year ahead. “I’m delighted to have David join our team. David has a deep set of experiences and knowledge of the market, an intuitive understanding of our strategy and a track record of driving results. As a key member of the new executive team, David will be instrumental in transforming and refocusing Fieldpoint and executing on our growth strategy. Today we are making an impact for our clients, and we are very much on the map of forward-thinking banking professionals, who understand that creating value for clients requires a modern approach to technology and products delivered with a human, personal approach to service,” said Whitwell. “David’s addition is a critical component to delivering on that value proposition.”

Bagatelle added, “Our client promise is a genuine private banking experience encompassing the business, the family and its related enterprises, all through a dedicated single point of personal contact, and backed by a team of like-minded professionals. I am here because I believe Fieldpoint is the right bank to deliver this, and that makes us very much a firm to keep an eye on.”

About Fieldpoint Private

Headquartered in Greenwich Connecticut, Fieldpoint Private is a private commercial bank directly serving clients in the New York metro area – the nation’s largest and wealthiest geographic footprint – and nationally via the largest and fastest growing segment in wealth management, the independent advisory community. The bank combines exceptional service through a single point of client contact backed by a team of professionals, with a consultative, client-first approach to solution design, and FDIC insurance into the tens of millions.1

® 2026 Fieldpoint Private. Banking Services: Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust. Member FDIC.

1 By leveraging our FDIC Sweep Network, clients can access expanded FDIC insurance coverage through a single Fieldpoint Private account. Certain conditions must be satisfied for pass-through deposit insurance coverage to apply, including proper account titling and the bank’s ability to maintain accurate records of the allocation of funds. FDIC insurance is provided by each participating bank and subject to applicable limits. Contact us for more details.

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