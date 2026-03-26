CAE and the Institute for Self-Directed Learning Broaden Partnership to Boost K–12 Students’ Career Preparedness

Expanded collaboration will equip K–12 educational organizations with instructional tools, assessments, and training to cultivate students’ career readiness through self-directed learning models.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council for Aid to Education, Inc. (CAE), a nonprofit provider of performance-based assessments that authentically measure students’ essential academic and career skills, today announced an expanded partnership with the Institute for Self-Directed Learning (ISDL), an organization that collaborates with K–12 educators to design, research, and implement learner-led environments. Together, CAE and ISDL will empower educators with effective tools and strategies to help today’s students build the human-centered skills required to adapt, innovate, and be successful in post-secondary education, the workforce, and civic life.

The nature of work is changing. Emergent technologies like artificial intelligence, shifting global economies, and evolving environmental challenges, demand that individuals cultivate their human-centric competencies like critical thinking, problem solving, and effective communication. These skills do more than keep employees relevant when roles or organizations evolve; they actively contribute to career opportunities and success. Research shows that strong critical thinking skills are in demand among 79% of today’s employers ( Finley, A.P., 2023 ) and correlate with higher earnings ( Carnevale et al., 2013, 2020 ).

K–12 education is shifting in response to the urgent need for these skills in the workplace. Yet, 57% of students entering higher education are not proficient in critical thinking ( Van Damme et al., 2023 ). Students need new ways to learn and develop these in-demand competencies. Self-directed learning is a proven model for cultivating students as lifelong learners ready to adapt and respond as their lives and careers progress.

"The research is clear: when students direct their own learning, they engage more deeply and grow faster,” shared Dr. Caleb Collier, Director of the ISDL. “But that shift doesn't happen on its own. Educators need real support to change how they work with kids, and good tools matter. That's why we're excited to bring CAE's Critical Thinking Skills Program to the educators we work with."

The Forest School: An Acton Academy, a K–12 microschool founded by ISDL’s CEO and Head of Schools Dr. Tyler Thigpen, has used CAE’s College and Career Readiness Assessment (CCRA+) for the past eight years to measure middle and high school students’ skills in critical thinking, problem solving and effective written communication. Results from CCRA+ help educators guide the development of these essential human-centered skills.

CAE’s Critical Thinking Skills Program builds upon the success of CCRA+ by helping teachers integrate critical thinking into every discipline with professional learning and instructional materials. Through real-world scenarios, students learn to think critically, solve problems, and clearly justify their recommendations.

The success of the CAE and The Forest School collaboration has led to this expanded partnership in which ISDL will offer CAE’s Critical Thinking Skills Program in its learner-centered Microschool Accelerator for public, private, and charter school leaders. With this program, K–12 educators gain practical tools and quantitative insights to enhance self-directed learning and build skills that prepare them for life after graduation.

“We are thrilled to support ISDL on their mission to expand learner agency in K–12 education,” said Bob Yayac, CAE’s CEO and President. “Bringing our partnership to this new level will nurture the next generation of critical thinkers and innovators to be successful in our future workforce.”

To learn more about the CAE’s Critical Thinking Skills Program for both K–12 and higher education, visit www.cae.org .

To explore the work of ISDL, visit selfdirect.school .

About CAE

Formerly part of the RAND Corporation, CAE is a research-driven nonprofit with 20+ years of experience measuring, evaluating, and improving higher-order skills in the US and internationally. CAE leverages innovative assessment and instructional models along with best practices for the development of assessments and instructional materials, insights, and psychometrics.

CAE accomplishes its mission of preparing students for their futures by offering institutions domain-agnostic assessments and by developing innovative performance tasks and instructional materials. These resources help institutions teach, practice, and measure critical thinking, problem solving and written communication skills. The materials are designed to be embedded in existing curriculum, enhancing educational outcomes.

By improving their skills, students will be better equipped to navigate complex challenges, make informed decisions, and contribute meaningfully to their fields. They will have the opportunity to participate in the high-wage, high-growth careers requiring these skills while also ensuring they are future ready for the dynamic environment they will live in.

CAE also develops high-quality standards- and curriculum-aligned assessments, supported by best practices in assessment development, administration and psychometrics, which incorporate the opportunity for students to demonstrate their higher order skills.

To learn more, please visit cae.org and connect with us on LinkedIn and YouTube .

About the Institute for Self-Directed Learning

At the Institute for Self-Directed Learning, we support leaders and teachers who shape learning environments where young people live with agency and purpose. Through workshops, cohorts, consulting, site visits, and research, we help K–12 leaders, teachers, districts, and states grow so learners can thrive. To learn more, please visit selfdirect.school .

Media Contact:

Emily Sumner

emily.s@spyremarketing.com