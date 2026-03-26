Planetcast to Showcase Next-Generation Hybrid, IP and AI-Driven Media Solutions at NAB 2026

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planetcast, a global leader in media services and technology, will showcase new hybrid, IP and AI-powered innovations that help content owners monetize more efficiently and operate more intelligently at NAB 2026, April 18 – 21. Located in the West Hall at Booth #W3028, Planetcast will demonstrate how its integrated ecosystem solves the industry’s most pressing challenges, from audience fragmentation and rising production costs to the demands of live, multi-platform distribution as well as hybrid cloud and on prem operations models.

With nearly three decades of experience managing global channels and reaching massive audiences worldwide, Planetcast continues to modernize broadcast-grade workflows for the IP and streaming era. At this year's show, the company will spotlight its "One Planetcast. Infinite Possibilities" theme, highlighting a borderless hybrid ecosystem that modernizes broadcast-grade workflows that lowers the cost of operations.

Key Demonstrations and discussions at Booth #W3028 include:

Contido (Media Asset Management): A cloud-native MAM platform that uses AI-driven content intelligence and automated workflows to orchestrate the entire content supply chain, reducing manual touchpoints from ingest to distribution.

A cloud-native MAM platform that uses AI-driven content intelligence and automated workflows to orchestrate the entire content supply chain, reducing manual touchpoints from ingest to distribution. MediaHQ (OTT Application Suite): An award-winning, fully managed, white label OTT platform enabling content owners to launch and grow global SVOD, AVOD and FAST services, with features like personalized discovery engines to boost engagement and ARPU.

An award-winning, fully managed, white label OTT platform enabling content owners to launch and grow global SVOD, AVOD and FAST services, with features like personalized discovery engines to boost engagement and ARPU. FAST Services: End-to-end Free Ad-supported Streaming TV channel creation, including sophisticated ad insertion, monetization strategies and platform distribution partnerships to drive new revenue.

End-to-end Free Ad-supported Streaming TV channel creation, including sophisticated ad insertion, monetization strategies and platform distribution partnerships to drive new revenue. Cloud.X (Managed Cloud Playout): A flexible, 24/7 managed solution for remote operations, rapid channel deployment and complex live workflows, offering up to 60% infrastructure cost optimization.

A flexible, 24/7 managed solution for remote operations, rapid channel deployment and complex live workflows, offering up to 60% infrastructure cost optimization. ReCaster (Secure IP Delivery): A scalable solution for high-quality video transmission over unmanaged public internet, ideal for IP-based replacement of satellite paths and global live sports and event distribution.

A scalable solution for high-quality video transmission over unmanaged public internet, ideal for IP-based replacement of satellite paths and global live sports and event distribution. PlanetPost: High-end post-production services including advanced color grading, 3D elements integration and a "follow-the-sun" 24/7 production capability, that help broadcasters and streamers deliver premium promos and long-form content at scale.

Planetcast will also showcase its scheduling capabilities (Billing, CRM and Traffic Management) providing digital revenue optimization and streamlined operational management for media organizations of all sizes.

To learn more about Planetcast’s advanced media solutions or to schedule a meeting at NAB 2026, please visit www.planetc.net.

About Planetcast

Founded in 1996, Planetcast has been at the forefront of transforming media workflows for broadcasters, OTT players, sports federations and government projects. With over two decades of proven expertise, we've built a reputation for broadcast-grade reliability and future-ready cloud innovation. Today, our solutions power more than 350+ channels, connect 1 billion+ viewers and support 50+ leading broadcasters worldwide. From cloud playout and digital distribution to compliance and monetization, Planetcast is the trusted partner for media companies navigating the demands of a connected world.

For more information, contact:

Robert Brownlie

Bob Gold & Associates

310-320-2010

planetcast@bobgoldpr.com