The Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” has been elected 

The Supervisory Board (hereinafter – the Supervisory Board) of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) has elected a new Management Board of the Group. The term of the Group's Management Board expired on 25 March 2026; therefore, the Supervisory Board elected a new Management Board on 26 March 2026. Following the Supervisory Board’s decision, the Chair of the Management Board was elected at the first meeting of the new Management Board.

Composition of the newly elected Management Board:

Darius Maikštėnas – Chair of the Management Board and Group CEO (Strategy and Management). He will continue to serve as the Chair of the Management Board and Group CEO until the end of his second term as Group CEO on 28 February 2027.

Chair of the Management Board and Group CEO (Strategy and Management). He will continue to serve as the Chair of the Management Board and Group CEO until the end of his second term as Group CEO on 28 February 2027. Jonas Rimavičius – Management Board member and Group Chief Financial Officer (Finance);

– Management Board member and Group Chief Financial Officer (Finance); Dr. Živilė Skibarkienė – Management Board member and Group Chief Organizational Development Officer (People & Business Support);

Management Board member and Group Chief Organizational Development Officer (People & Business Support); Vytenis Koryzna – Management Board member and Group Chief Commercial Officer (Energy Markets & Commerce);

– Management Board member and Group Chief Commercial Officer (Energy Markets & Commerce); Mantas Mikalajūnas – Management Board member and Group Chief Regulatory Officer (Regulated Business & Government Relations).

The Management Board is elected for a four-year term by a decision of the Group’s Supervisory Board. According to the requirements of the Description of the Corporate Governance Guidelines of the State-Owned Group of Energy Companies, the CEO of the Group is the Chair of the Management Board of the Group.

According to the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, the CEO of a state-owned enterprise is appointed for a term of five years. The same person may be appointed as the CEO of the same company for no more than two consecutive terms. The Group announced on 24 February 2026 that the Supervisory Board had selected candidates for the new Management Board (link).

For more information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt