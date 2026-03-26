Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding reduction in share capital

At Kvika's AGM held on 18 March 2026 the meeting approved to reduce the company's share capital by ISK 301,000,000 nominal value, or the equivalent of 301,000,000 shares, from ISK 4,631,000,000 to ISK 4,330,000,000 nominal value, by cancelling own shares held by the company in the said amount, 301,000,000 shares.

These are shares that the company purchased under a formal buy-back programme from last AGM.

The share capital reduction has now been registed by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of internal Revenue and the share capital amounts to nominal value of ISK 4,330,000,000.

Following the reduction the bank holds 7,236,463 own shares.