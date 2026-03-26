Resilient Energy Inc. Enters LOI Negotiations for Second Acquisition; First Acquisition Nears Closing

HOUSTON, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Resilient Energy Inc. (OTCID:RENI) announced it is in negotiations for a second acquisition, an opportunity that would expand and complement the key assets of its first acquisition, which is now in the final stages of nearing completion.

The second target operates in the same sector as the first, providing infrastructure and services in produced water, salt water disposal, recycling, and support operations for crude oil production. While financial details cannot be disclosed, the company confirms that it generates strong multimillion-dollar revenues, is profitable, and serves large oil and gas producers.

If both acquisitions close, RENI would be positioned as a leading operator in produced water management, combining expanded capacity, diversified assets, and a strong customer base with immediate growth potential.

Industry Context

The United States currently has ~36,000 active disposal wells .

. The Permian Basin is projected to see a seven-fold increase in produced water disposal by 2030, highlighting rising demand for high-capacity, compliant water-management solutions.

These trends reinforce RENI's strategy to consolidate infrastructure and operations in this growing market.

CEO Commentary

"Our negotiations for the second acquisition are progressing well," said RENI's CEO, Jon Bianco.. "With our first acquisition approaching closing, adding this second target advances our strategy to become a leading, infrastructure-driven platform in produced water management. We look forward to updating shareholders as these transactions move forward."

About Resilient Energy Inc.

Resilient Energy Inc. (OTC: RENI) is an independent oil and gas acquisition company focused on producing properties and complementary energy services. The Company’s strategy centers on building diversified revenue streams that help offset sector volatility while maintaining profitable, sustainable operations. RENI’s leadership team brings decades of combined experience across the energy sector, including specialized expertise in saltwater disposal operations. The Company’s core competencies include: Strategic acquisitions and integrations Energy services operations management Shareholder value creation Capital markets and fundraising Leveraging this experience, RENI is focused on identifying high-quality, cash generating targets that offer significant long-term value. The acquisition currently under review exemplifies the Company’s disciplined approach to growth—combining operational excellence with clear pathways for revenue expansion and shareholder return.

Contact:

jon@resilientenergyinc.com

SOURCE Resilient Energy Inc