5G Services Market Surges to $497.24 billion by 2028 | CAGR 19.3%

Delray Beach, FL, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the 5G Services Market is projected to grow from USD 205.52 billion in 2023 to USD 497.24 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%.

Browse 274 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 285 Pages and in-depth TOC on "5G Services Market - Global Forecast to 2028"

5G Services Market Share & Growth:

Market Size Available for Years: 2017–2028

2017–2028 2023 Market Size: USD 205.52 billion

USD 205.52 billion 2028 Projected Market Size: USD 497.24 billion

USD 497.24 billion CAGR (2023–2028): 19.3%

5G Services Market Analysis & Forecast:

The consumer segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The smart healthcare segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth during the forecast period.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period.

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Security concerns play a paramount role in the evolution and widespread adoption of 5G networks. As businesses and governments increasingly rely on advanced connectivity, the implementation of robust security features becomes imperative. The transition to 5G introduces enhanced encryption and authentication protocols, addressing vulnerabilities and mitigating potential cyber threats.

This heightened focus on security is not only a response to the growing sophistication of cyberattacks but also a proactive measure to instill confidence in users and stakeholders. For businesses, secure 5G networks are fundamental to protecting sensitive data, ensuring the integrity of communications, and safeguarding against potential disruptions. Governments, recognizing the strategic importance of secure communication infrastructure, are driving the adoption of 5G with fortified security measures to create resilient networks capable of withstanding evolving cyber threats.

By end user, the consumer segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

The impact of 5G on video conferencing experiences has been a key driver in the growth of this transformative technology within the consumer segment. The high-quality video and audio delivered by 5G, coupled with low latency, have revolutionized virtual meetings, online collaboration, and remote work interactions. This enhancement is particularly crucial as more individuals embrace flexible work arrangements and digital collaboration tools. The seamless and immersive nature of 5G-powered video conferencing contributes to increased productivity and efficiency in professional settings.

The technology enables high-resolution video streaming, clear audio communication, and real-time collaboration on shared documents, fostering a virtual environment that closely mimics in-person interactions. This has become especially relevant in a global context where remote work and virtual collaboration have become integral components of modern professional life. As the consumer segment increasingly values connectivity, convenience, and high-quality digital experiences, 5G's role in optimizing video conferencing is a fundamental driver propelling its growth and adoption.

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By application, the smart healthcare segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

5G technology is poised to revolutionize healthcare by enabling innovative smart healthcare applications. 5G offers ultra-fast data transfer speeds and drastically reduced latency (delay) in communication. This is critical for real-time applications like remote surgery and teleconsultations with minimal lag. With 5G, wearable sensors and medical devices can transmit vital signs and health data in real-time, allowing doctors to monitor patients remotely and intervene promptly in emergencies.

It facilitates high-definition video consultations, enabling specialists to remotely examine patients and provide more comprehensive care, especially in underserved areas. 5G's low latency paves the way for greater precision and control in robotic-assisted surgeries, potentially leading to improved outcomes and faster recovery times. This technology promises to transform healthcare delivery by making it more accessible, efficient, and personalized, ultimately leading to better patient care and improved health outcomes.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Beyond catering to the connectivity demands of bustling urban centers, 5G emerges as a pivotal solution for overcoming the persistent connectivity challenges faced by remote and underserved areas across the Asia Pacific. In this region, where traditional infrastructure may be limited, 5G technology plays a transformative role by facilitating enhanced broadband access. This not only addresses the digital divide prevalent in less accessible areas but also actively contributes to fostering inclusivity. By extending high-speed, reliable connectivity to remote communities, 5G enables them to partake in the digital economy, access educational resources, and benefit from essential services such as telemedicine.

The deployment of 5G networks in this underserved region reflects a commitment to narrowing the technological gap, unlocking new opportunities, and fostering a more equitable and connected society throughout the diverse landscapes of the Asia Pacific region.

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Companies in 5G Services Market:

Companies in 5G Services Market include AT&T (US), China Mobile (China), Verizon Communications (US), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Vodafone Group (UK), SK Telecom (South Korea), BT Group (UK), China Telecom (China), Orange (France), and KT Corporation (South Korea)