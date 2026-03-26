Amesite Executes Trading Partner Agreement Enabling Secure Connectivity with Leading Homecare Technology Platform

DETROIT, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST), developer of the AI‑native NurseMagic™ platform and EMR for non‑acute care, today announced that it has entered into an Electronic Transactions Trading Partner Agreement with a leading homecare technology platform company, that processes tens of billions of dollars in homecare services annually. The Agreement establishes Amesite as a compliant trading partner, in accordance with HIPAA and applicable regulations.

Under the Agreement, Amesite is authorized to securely connect NurseMagic™ to a leading electronic transaction infrastructure as a healthcare data submitter. This integration allows NurseMagic™ to streamline critical electronic visit verification (EVV) by leveraging standardized formats mandated by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the 21st Century Cures Act, widely used by homecare providers nationwide. Furthermore, the Agreement enables NurseMagic™ to transmit and receive these transactions for providers, allowing organizations using the larger homecare technology platform to integrate NurseMagic™’s AI-powered workflows into their daily operations without changing the way that their EVV compliance function works.

Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, “We believe we are the first company to deliver an AI-first EMR solution for non-acute care: a major advancement in a roughly $1.55 trillion market spanning skilled nursing, home care, home health, senior living, hospice and private pay. This integration is important evidence that our disciplined, infrastructure-first approach is working. Our customers can integrate mandated technologies like EVV through the familiar channels they already use, with NurseMagic™’s AI-first infrastructure—that performs like moving from DSL to gigspeed fiber without changing your router. NurseMagic™ delivers a radically simplified, AI-first workspace, with single-source-of-truth records and workflows organized for machines as well as people, enabling transformative AI to entire businesses seamlessly, compliantly and at scale.”

Amesite Senior AI Manager, Sai Nittala said, “EVV is an example of a regulatory function already managed by scaled, incumbent platforms whose compliance infrastructure we can leverage to mutual benefit. As an innovator in healthcare AI, we take on the most complex parts of care workflows, turning information no human can realistically integrate at scale into clear, usable documentation through our AI infrastructure. By connecting NurseMagic™ into the systems agencies already rely on for CMS compliance, we enable standard interfaces to handle routine processes while our native AI capabilities focus on transforming the quality, speed, and efficiency of the work itself.”

The market’s positive signals to NurseMagic™’s innovative platform are exemplified by NurseMagic™ being named a finalist for Nurse.org’s “Best of Nursing: AI Nursing Tool” award and recognition of Amesite’s CEO as a Commercial Excellence Honoree by McKnight’s. Customer testimonials praise multiple dimensions of the platform, including how it is a “must-have” to stay competitive, enables them to handle more medically complex clients, saves money and time, and creates documentation that complies with CMS review.

This announcement follows a series of milestones for Amesite, including the launch of its AI‑native NurseMagic™ EMR for non‑acute care, a 69% QoQ revenue increase in Q2 2026, and a 63% revenue growth following the launch of its census-based Enterprise subscription model. These milestones build on previously announced quarterly revenue increase of 140%, expanded enterprise offerings due to customer demand, and full HIPAA compliance, positioning Amesite to pursue significant opportunities in the non‑acute care markets.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) is an AI-driven software company focused on delivering technology platform solutions. Its flagship product, NurseMagic™, is designed to streamline clinical documentation, support point-of-care decision-making, and deliver actionable operational insight, and has expanded from an assistant for individual clinicians into an enterprise platform that includes an electronic medical record (EMR) offering. NurseMagic™ is used by used by over 130 professions across all 50 states and over 20 countries. Built on proprietary AI and designed to meet applicable regulatory and security requirements, the platform serves B2B and B2C users with capabilities that include workflow integration and multilingual support.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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