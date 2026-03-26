Construction Resources Company, LLC Acquires Ramos Marble & Granite, Premier Surfaces Fabrication Business in the Greater Tampa, FL Area

Atlanta, Georgia, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction Resources Company , LLC has completed the acquisition of Ramos Marble & Granite, a leading fabricator and installer of natural stone and quartz countertops serving professional builders, interior designers, and remodelers in the greater Tampa, FL area. John Ramos, President of Ramos Marble & Granite, and his leadership team will remain with Construction Resources following the acquisition.

“We are excited to welcome Ramos Marble & Granite to the Construction Resources family of companies and further strengthen our stone and surface capabilities. CR was attracted to the company’s strong operating platform, customer relationships, and long-standing reputation for quality and reliability. We plan to invest in their growth and support the team as they continue delivering best-in-class fabrication and installation solutions to their customers.” – Mitch Hires, CEO of Construction Resources

“For almost 30 years, Ramos Marble & Granite has proudly served Tampa builders, remodelers, and homeowners with high-quality stone solutions. We are excited to become part of Construction Resources and look forward to accelerating our growth while maintaining the same level of craftsmanship and service our customers expect.” – John Ramos, President of Ramos Marble & Granite



About Construction Resources

Construction Resources, who was acquired by The Home Depot in December 2023, is a leading distributor of design-oriented surfaces, appliances, cabinets, plumbing fixtures, and specialty products for professional contractors and designers focused on renovation, remodeling, and residential home building.

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