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LODZ, Poland, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce it has been awarded the Most Secure Digital Asset Exchange (2025) by Pan Finance, a trusted source of global financial intelligence with a readership of over 200,000 across 150 countries. The recognition comes as BTCC celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2026, a milestone defined by an unmatched security record in the industry.

Since its founding in 2011, BTCC has never suffered a single security breach. Across 15 years of operation serving over 11 million users worldwide, the exchange has maintained a zero-incident record that no major competitor can claim.

"This award from Pan Finance affirms what our users have trusted us for since day one," said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC. "We have been doing this for 15 years and security has never been something we compromise on. This recognition from Pan Finance reflects the work of an entire team that takes that responsibility seriously."

BTCC's security framework includes two-factor authentication, strict AML and CTF compliance measures, and a 1:1 asset storage policy ensuring that every user's funds are held in full.

On top of this, BTCC has consistently published monthly Proof of Reserves reports to show that its reserve ratios are well above 100%. The most recent March 2026 report recorded a total reserve ratio of 135%, with Bitcoin reserves standing at 149%. BTCC’s regular PoR reports provide users with verifiable, real-time proof that their assets are always fully backed and over-collateralized.

The exchange’s security track record is matched by its growth. In 2025, BTCC recorded $3.7 trillion in total trading volume and grew its global user base to over 11 million. With NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. serving as global brand ambassador and the Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) award from BeInCrypto also in hand, the Pan Finance recognition adds to a strong year for BTCC.

Pan Finance, which delivers authoritative financial coverage spanning world markets, industry analysis, and C-suite interviews to readers across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, LATAM, North America, and Asia, evaluates award recipients against the highest standards of operational excellence and user trust.

As BTCC marks 15 years of incident-free operation, this recognition reinforces its position as the gold standard for security in cryptocurrency trading.

For more details about the award, please visit the following sites:

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com

About Pan Finance

Each quarter Pan Finance delivers key information through time-sensitive financial news covering world markets, industry analysis and c-suite level interviews. Content from renowned academics and leading professionals provides an accessible view of global trends, with a focus on finance, economics, infrastructure, technology and sustainability.