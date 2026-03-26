ReelTime’s RI’s Structural Advantage Shines in AI Video After Reports OpenAI Abandoned Sora, Sacrificing a Landmark $1 Billion Disney Deal to Redirect Compute Elsewhere

Bothell, WA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReelTime Media (OTCID: RLTR) today highlighted why its efficient distributed architecture is increasingly separating Reel Intelligence (“RI”) from traditional AI models in video and other high-performance disciplines, as OpenAI’s reported exit from Sora and the loss of a landmark $1 billion Disney deal expose the limits of capital-heavy AI. OpenAI’s resources are reportedly being redirected toward coding tools, enterprise customers, and AGI, the moment underscores a core reality of the industry: video is the stress test that reveals whether an AI platform is truly efficient or simply expensive.

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For ReelTime, that moment reinforces a defining principle of AI competition: brute capital and raw compute alone are not enough. Video is one of the most demanding disciplines in artificial intelligence because it quickly exposes whether a platform is scalable, efficient, and intelligently designed, or whether it depends on unsustainable levels of centralized infrastructure to compete.

RI is more efficient because it is more intelligently designed. Traditional AI models are built around massive centralized data centers, specialized chip dependence, heavy upfront capital expenditures, and relentless ongoing infrastructure costs. RI lives in the connected world. Its distributed architecture is chip agnostic, not tied to massive dedicated data centers, and able to leverage the best available technology as it evolves. That makes RI more adaptive, more scalable, and more efficient in how it delivers production-grade results across disciplines.

RI was built for video and production from the start. Video is not a side feature or experimental extension. It is a core priority. ReelTime states that RI delivers native 4K cinematic video, award-eligible music, broad multilingual accessibility, and the ability to turn a single image into a print-ready 3D asset suitable for real-world 3D-printing workflows. In ReelTime’s view, that combination makes RI one of the most production-capable multimodal AI platforms in the market.

“Most traditional AI systems scale by spending more, building more, and consuming more,” said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime Media. “RI scales by being smarter. Its distributed architecture lives in the connected world rather than inside massive capital-heavy data centers. Because it is chip agnostic and can leverage the most current technology available, RI is able to deliver extraordinary multimodal performance with a fraction of the overhead. That is not just an efficiency advantage. It is an intelligence advantage.”

The competitive landscape only sharpens that contrast. Microsoft 365 Copilot now offers video generation through OpenAI’s Sora 2 rather than a distinct Microsoft-native video architecture. Anthropic’s Claude remains a major AI model in reasoning and coding, but not a publicly established production-video platform. Luma has made progress in video and audio, but its public materials emphasize native 1080p output with optional 4K upscaling. Against that backdrop, ReelTime believes RI stands apart as a unified multimodal system purpose-built for cinematic video, music, language, code, research, and print-ready 3D.

“Video is the primary stress test in AI because it exposes the truth about a platform’s efficiency,” Henthorn added. “Brute power can carry a system only so far. When the workload becomes truly production-grade, architecture is what matters. RI was built from the ground up for cinematic video and multimodal production, and that is why it can do what others increasingly struggle to sustain economically.”

As the market begins to separate expensive demonstrations from scalable production platforms, ReelTime believes RI is increasingly well positioned for major commercial relationships across media, entertainment, enterprise, government, and defense-related sectors. In a market where advanced video generation is proving too resource-intensive for some of the biggest names in AI to sustain as a top priority, RI’s distributed, chip-agnostic architecture gives it a decisive opening to pursue opportunities others may no longer be structurally equipped to serve.

About ReelTime Media: ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTCID:RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle area-based publicly traded company at the forefront of multimedia production and AI innovation. The company's flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform delivers an incorporated multi-modal unprecedented suite of tools for creating images, audio, video, and more. ReelTime has also pioneered virtual reality content development and technology, providing end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services. The company continues to leverage its expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced worldwide.

Media Contact

Barry Henthorn, CEO - ReelTime Media

Email: ceo@reeltime.com

Website: www.ReelTime.com

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This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, execution risks, and other factors described in the Company’s public filings.

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Press Inquiries

Barry B Henthorn

barry [at] baristas.tv

2065790222

https://reeltime.com

4203 223rd PL SE

Bothell, WA 98021

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=-Pv5AHkQWo8