7th Avenue Opens New Showroom in Nashville's 12 South, Joining the Neighborhood's Growing Contemporary Retail Corridor

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7th Avenue , the Los Angeles-based furniture brand dedicated to creating functionally-designed modular sofas with modern aesthetics, today announces the opening of a new experiential showroom in Nashville's 12 South neighborhood. The appointment-based, immersive retail experience welcomes customers beginning Friday, March 27, 2026, with hours from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

One of Nashville’s most in-demand retail corridors, 12 South has become a destination for both national brands and independent favorites, with a walkable mix of fashion, lifestyle, dining, and home design. At Ashwood 12 South, 7th Avenue joins a curated collection of premium retailers including Herman Miller, Todd Snyder, Sézane, Reformation, Vince, Birkenstock, Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott, Jo Malone, and more.

"Nashville's 12 South was a perfect fit for our national showroom expansion. The neighborhood values quality, design, and authenticity, and the Ashwood project has successfully curated some of the best contemporary brands in the country," said Billy Shaw, Co-Founder & CEO of 7th Avenue. "It’s a place where premium brands, independent shops, and great restaurants all come together. It’s exactly the kind of environment where customers want to discover a modern furniture brand like ours."

Every 7th Avenue sofa combines elevated, contemporary aesthetics with functional day-to-day features. Our flagship product, "The World's Greatest Modular Sofa", features endless modularity, water-repellent and stain-resistant fabrics, removable and machine-washable covers, adjustable back cushion firmness, memory foam blend cushions, soft-close hidden storage, and more. All products are sustainably-built, free from harmful chemicals via OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold-certified fabrics, and devoid of flame-retardants and formaldehyde. The frames are incredibly durable and built to last 10 years or more.

"Nashville has been on our radar for a long time. The city’s growth, the number of new homes being built, made it the right time and the right place for our next showroom," said Josh Stinson, Co-Founder & COO of 7th Avenue. “A sofa is one of the most important purchases you make for your home. It’s where people gather with their family, friends, and pets every day, and after the home itself, it’s often one of the biggest investments you’ll make. We believe something that is central to your life should be beautiful, functional, and built to last.”

The Nashville showroom marks 7th Avenue’s first Tennessee location and joins the brand’s growing national footprint of more than 17 showrooms. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome. At the showroom, customers can meet their own dedicated Consultant who can help show them all of the product features, do a live Diet Coke spill-test to demo the water-repellent & stain-resistant fabrics, and create customized modular configurations that best fit their space.

For more information about 7th Avenue and its continued growth, visit 7thavenue.co

About 7th Avenue

7th Avenue is a Los Angeles-based modern furniture brand that combines elevated, contemporary aesthetics with functional day-to-day features. Our flagship product, "The World's Greatest Modular Sofa", features endless modularity, water-repellent and stain-resistant fabrics, removable and machine-washable covers, adjustable back cushion firmness, memory foam blend cushions, soft-close hidden storage, and more. All products are sustainably-built, free from harmful chemicals via OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold-certified fabrics. The frames are incredibly durable and built to last 10 years or more.

For more information, visit 7thavenue.co .

Media Contact:

Sarah Karger

Sarah@kargerandco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9e8357d-def9-46f3-82d9-0d708b7f80f8