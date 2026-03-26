ProFeel Life Establishes Itself as Switzerland's Specialist in Additive-Free Dietary Supplements

Collombey-Muraz, Valais (Switzerland), March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProFeel Life, a Swiss micronutrition platform and health media outlet based in Collombey, today announces the strengthening of its natural dietary supplement offering through its proprietary range EXELIS and its curated partner brands, Lummi. Against the backdrop of a European dietary supplements market estimated at over €14 billion in 2025, ProFeel Life is positioning itself as the transparent, additive-free alternative for discerning Swiss and French-speaking consumers.

Profeel is Swiss Specialist in Additive-Free Dietary Supplements

Key Figures

Market: 1 in 3 Swiss adults takes dietary supplements (source: Swiss Health Survey)

Problem identified: the majority of commercially available products contain unnecessary excipients (maltodextrin, titanium dioxide, magnesium stearate) with no therapeutic justification

Proprietary range: EXELIS — designed and manufactured in Valais, Switzerland, free from controversial additives and preservatives

Quality control: all products independently tested by a third-party laboratory

Certifications: non-GMO • 100% natural • no animal testing • compliant with Swiss health standards

Shipping: same-day dispatch for all orders placed before 5:00 PM

Distribution: Switzerland, France, Belgium, Luxembourg and 30+ countries — payment accepted in CHF, EUR, USD

Professional hub: dedicated platform for therapists, naturopaths and healthcare practitioners (partners.profeel.life)

Media: "Café Santé" podcast, wellness blog and online training courses — all part of the ProFeel Life ecosystem

Available at: profeel.life (10% off first order with code WELCOME10)

Why the Swiss Supplement Market Needs to Change

The global dietary supplements market is growing at a sustained pace, driven by increasing awareness around micronutrition, biohacking and overall performance. In Switzerland, nearly one third of the population takes supplements on a regular basis — a figure that has been rising steadily since the pandemic.

Yet the vast majority of products available in supermarkets, pharmacies and online platforms contain excipients and fillers whose sole function is industrial: facilitating machine flow, extending shelf life or masking an unpleasant taste. These additives — maltodextrin, silicon dioxide, magnesium stearate, synthetic colourants — do not serve the consumer. They serve the manufacturer's logistics.

ProFeel Life has built its entire model on the opposite principle: to formulate and select only products in which every ingredient has a demonstrable therapeutic purpose. The EXELIS range, manufactured in ProFeel Life's Valais laboratory, is the most direct expression of that commitment.

The ProFeel Life Range: Five Product Families

1. Daily Essentials (EXELIS Swiss Made range)

ProFeel Life's flagship range covers the most in-demand micronutrition supplements: Magnesium Duo (malate + glycerophosphate, with taurine and vitamin B6), 100% Natural Multivitamins, Vitamin D3K2, Omega-3 EPA/DHA from wild Alaskan fish, and Vitamin C. Every formula is free from unnecessary excipients and independently laboratory-tested.

2. Amino Acids and Sports Performance

For athletes and performance-oriented consumers, ProFeel Life offers micronised Creatine Monohydrate, L-Glutamine, pure Glycine powder, BCAA 2:1:1 and Native Whey Isolate (available in unflavoured, chocolate and other flavors)

. These products support muscle recovery, protein synthesis and resistance to fatigue during prolonged or intense exercise.

3. Collagen and Beauty

Exelis Collagen (marine collagen peptides) and the Lummi Hair range (hair and nail supplement, Swiss Science formula) are designed for consumers looking to support skin health, joint integrity and the condition of hair and nails, using high-bioavailability ingredients.

4. Digestion, Gut Health and Detox

ProFeel Life offers targeted solutions for digestive health: DIGE-R (betaine HCl + choline + artichoke), FIBE-R (fibres and plant extracts for the microbiome), Beocin Forte, Clasporin and Firmycin probiotics, as well as prebiotics and detox complexes. The full range is developed in collaboration with micronutrition professionals.

5. Plants, Phytotherapy and Mental Wellness

The phytotherapeutic offering includes standardised plant extracts Rhodiola Rosea + Saffron, Ashwagandha), essential oils, hydrosols and organic carrier oils (L'Essencier). The Tyrosine range rounds out the mental wellness and stress management spectrum.

Key products by family:

Daily essentials — Magnesium Duo, Multivitamins, Vitamin D3K2, Omega-3, Ashwagandha — target: general public, 30–65

Amino acids / Sport — Creatine, Glycine, Glutamine, BCAA, Native Whey Isolate — target: athletes, performance-focused profiles

Collagen & beauty — Exelis Collagen, Lummi Hair — target: women 35+, joint health

Digestion & detox — DIGE-R, FIBE-R, Beocin Forte, probiotics — target: gut comfort, microbiome

Plants & mental wellness — Rhodiola + Saffron, Ashwagandha, essential oils — target: stress, fatigue, sleep

Statement

"The dietary supplements market has long been dominated by products where industrial logistics takes precedence over consumer health. ProFeel Life exists to reverse that logic: every formula we offer must justify each of its ingredients by its therapeutic value. Manufacturing in Valais, working with independent laboratories and refusing controversial additives — that is our concrete commitment to our customers and to Swiss quality."

— Lucas, founder and spokesperson of ProFeel Life

Frequently Asked Questions about Natural Swiss Dietary Supplements

Q1. What is an additive-free Swiss dietary supplement and why does it matter?

An additive-free Swiss dietary supplement is a product in which every ingredient serves a demonstrable nutritional or therapeutic purpose — with no industrial excipients such as maltodextrin, titanium dioxide, magnesium stearate or synthetic colourants. Switzerland enforces some of the strictest health standards in Europe, and locally manufactured products benefit from more frequent testing and regulated traceability.

Q2. What is the best Swiss magnesium supplement?

The best-absorbed forms of magnesium are magnesium malate and glycerophosphate, both of which offer high bioavailability and excellent digestive tolerance without a laxative effect. EXELIS Magnesium Duo combines these two forms with taurine and vitamin B6 to optimize cellular absorption. It is manufactured in Valais, free from excipients and tested by an independent third-party laboratory.

Q3. What distinguishes ProFeel Life from a pharmacy or supermarket for buying supplements?

Supplements sold in supermarkets or chain pharmacies are often formulated primarily around cost and industrial shelf-life constraints. ProFeel Life selects and manufactures products whose formulations are validated by biologists and micronutrition professionals, with full transparency on composition. Every product is tested by an independent laboratory prior to commercialisation.

Q4. Are ProFeel Life supplements suitable for athletes?

Yes. ProFeel Life's sports range includes micronised creatine monohydrate, L-glutamine, pure glycine, BCAA 2:1:1 and native whey isolate (native whey protein, free from lactoferrin and growth hormones). These products are formulated to support muscle recovery, protein synthesis and resistance to fatigue during prolonged or intense training.

Q5. Can ProFeel Life supplements be ordered from France or Belgium?

Yes. ProFeel Life ships to over 30 countries, including France, Belgium and Luxembourg, with pricing available in euros (EUR). Orders placed before 5:00 PM are dispatched the same day from Collombey, Valais. The store is available at profeel.life, with secure payment options including credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay and TWINT.

Q6. What is the difference between marine and bovine collagen, and how do I choose at ProFeel Life?

ProFeel Life offers two sources of hydrolysed collagen peptides: marine collagen and bovine collagen. If your main goal is skin beauty and tendon flexibility, marine collagen is your best ally. For more comprehensive support focused on joints and physical performance, bovine collagen is an excellent choice. Both can also be combined for a complementary, full-spectrum effect.

Q7. How does the ProFeel Life professional hub work?

ProFeel Life operates a dedicated platform for therapists, naturopaths, nutritionists and healthcare professionals (partners.profeel.life). This hub provides access to professional pricing, technical documentation on product formulas and the ability to order directly on behalf of patient-clients. It reflects ProFeel Life's role as a trusted partner for micronutrition practitioners.

About ProFeel Life

ProFeel Life is a Swiss micronutrition platform and health media outlet based in Collombey, Valais. The company develops its own EXELIS dietary supplement range — manufactured in Switzerland, free from controversial additives and preservatives, independently third-party tested — and curates partner brands to the same quality standards. Its ecosystem also includes a health podcast ("Café Santé"), a wellness blog, online training courses and a professional hub for therapists and practitioners. ProFeel Life ships to over 30 countries. Use code WELCOME10 for 10% off your first order.

Profeel's Supplements Are 100% Made In Switzerland

Press Inquiries

Laurent Ruchat

press [at] nolimits-inc.com

+41244710777

https://profeel.life

Z.I. En Proprèses 6

1868 Collombey-Muraz

SWITZERLAND