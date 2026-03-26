Conflux Capital launches mobile app, supporting one-click arbitrage of BTC, ETH, XRP, and DOGE

LONDON, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address the latest record, Conflux Capital launches a mobile app that will support one-click arbitrage of BTC, ETH, XRP, and DOGE. Headquartered in the UK, the platform focuses on providing quantitative arbitrage services based on major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, and Dogecoin.

With the launch of the new app, users no longer need to be in front of a computer; they can simply use their mobile phones to view strategy progress, profits, or adjust parameters in real time, greatly improving trading flexibility. The platform stated that it hopes to promote the popularization of cryptocurrency quantitative arbitrage by lowering the operational threshold, allowing more people to participate conveniently. Conflux Capital currently enjoys a user base of over 3 million in more than 195 regions and countries.





This new mobile app offers a user-friendly interface, allowing users to easily view strategy progress, track daily returns, and manage investments. The app utilizes top-tier security protection from McAfee® and Cloudflare®, ensuring your digital assets are protected anytime, anywhere. New users who register through the app get an immediate $20 sign-up incentive, and an additional $0.80 for daily logins.

From one-day strategy packages starting at $20 to long-term investments, users can choose from a variety of strategy options to meet different budgets and goals.

The mobile app supports major digital assets such as XRP, DOGE, SOL, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, and XRP. The platform system is 100% operational, meeting user investment needs and providing 24/7 technical support. The mobile app ensures uninterrupted returns 24/7. It allows ordinary users to easily participate in AI-driven quantitative arbitrage without needing complex equipment or technical background.

The platform offers few steps to start arbitrage, including

Step 1: Choose ConfluxCapital as your arbitrage strategy provider: ConfluxCapital's arbitrage method is simple and easy to understand; users can start using it in just one step on their mobile phones. The platform offers transparent daily earnings displays and flexible withdrawal methods, ensuring everyone can participate.

Step 2: Register an account: Visit the ConfluxCapital official website https://confluxcapital.com, create an account using your email address, log in, and access the control panel to start quantitative arbitrage immediately.

(Register now and receive a $20 bonus; only 728 spots left!)

Step 3: ConfluxCapital offers a variety of quantitative strategy packages to match different users' budgets and investment goals. They can choose a suitable plan based on their own situation and start earning arbitrage profits.

Users can choose from the following options:





Whether they're a beginner or a seasoned market participant, ConfluxCapital's diverse strategy packages are designed to precisely match their investment objectives and risk appetite. Furthermore, through our affiliate program, they can extend their yield network and build a sustainable passive income stream. Limited-time offer: Sign up today to receive a $20 bonus and start your quantitative arbitrage journey.

More information:

Barbara Dougherty

info@confluxcapital.com

Visit the official website: https://confluxcapital.com

Download the application: https://confluxcapital.com/download/

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